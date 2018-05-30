Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Forced To Return Nearly $13 Million In Unsolicited Gifts

The couple had only asked for charitable donations and set up a small private gift registry.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are reportedly in a position where they have to now return some of the gifts they received for their royal wedding.

As reported by Express, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly given roughly $13 million worth of unsolicited gifts from various businesses, celebrities, and people of power. There was apparently a total flood of packages that arrived at the pair’s Kensington Palace home, all of which needed to be sent back for being unsolicited gifts.

The reasoning behind this is very straightforward. Members of the royal family are not allowed to receive free gifts from businesses or people they do not personally know. In an effort to combat those same people then exploiting the royals or using the gifts to push personal agendas, any gifts the royals receive must be returned.

The guidelines offered by the Royals in regards to receiving gifts state that “Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.”

On top of this, the royal family’s official website also notes that Her Majesty cannot accept presents for security reasons, so the same mantra can be applied to other members of her family. The actual quote from the website states that “For security reasons, the Correspondence Team are unable to accept any unsolicited gifts which are sent to The Queen.”

The latest royal couple were wed on May 19 in Windsor under the watchful eyes of the world. However, instead of opting for making a list of traditional gifts that you’d expect to be requested at a wedding, the pair instead chose to request that guests make charitable donations to at least one of seven of their chosen charities: CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), homelessness charity Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, conservation charity Surfers against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

Nonetheless, it later broke that the couple also did in fact set up a small private gift list for their closest friends and family members who still did want to bequeath the new royals with something more personal.

The Duke and Duchess worked to compile a very personal list through the exclusive members’ club, Soho House. British publication The Sunday Times reportedly uncovered the list, which was said to have contained a number of stunning home items, which one could only assume would be used to furnish their future house, the massive 21-room Apartment One in Kensington Palace.