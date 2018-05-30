Becca Kufrin Is Living Her Best Life Following ‘Bachelorette’ Premiere

'The Bachelorette' star has been making the rounds in a whirlwind press tour to promote her season of the ABC reality show.

Becca Kufrin is having the time of her life. The Bachelorette star, fresh on the heels of the premiere of her season of the ABC reality show, is making the press rounds. And based on her Instagram story, her real-life fairy tale is better than her wildest dreams

Becca posted a montage of pics and videos showcasing her first week as The Bachelorette. Kufrin posted a video that shows her hugging Michael Strahan on the set of Good Morning America in New York City. The reality star captioned the short clip with, “When all your wildest dreams come true.”

Kufrin also shared a still photo taken during a taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which shows her posing with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. The Bachelorette star is also seen jamming with some pals as they ride in a car for an L.A. press day, which presumably included her pit stop at Anna Faris’ podcast, “Unqualified.”

During the episode, which you can listen to below, Becca and Anna played a round of dating deal breakers. Kufrin also talked about how her family handled her humiliating, public breakup with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., and she also talked a bit about The Bachelorette process.

Earlier this week, Bachelorette fans watched Becca meet 28 suitors—everyone from a former NFL player to a guy in a chicken suit—and viewers will soon see her “favorite” date of the season, a one-on-one date she detailed during her trip to GMA.

“Next episode, I will say, I do have my favorite date of all time,” Becca said, according to People.

“It’s called the rage room and I go in with one lucky guy and we just smash everything from the past. So I walked into this warehouse and it’s [Arie’s] old race car from last season, it’s the proposal playing on a loop on monitors that we can smash. We had sledgehammers, we had baseball bats, we had crowbars — everything. Everything was fair game! It was so fun.”

In case you need a refresher, Becca Kufrin was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after he popped the question in Peru on the finale of his Bachelor season. But before the three-hour episode was done, Bachelor fans watched Arie break up with Becca as the cameras rolled in an awkward, extended scene. Arie went on to propose to his runner-up Lauren Burnham, but don’t feel bad for Becca. Not only did she go on to be The Bachelorette, but she found a fiancé on her own terms.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.