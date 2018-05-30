‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Was ‘Nervous’ To Tell Kailyn About Girlfriend’s Pregnancy, Is Emotional Over News

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is opening up about his girlfriend Lauren Comeau’s pregnancy. The reality TV dad says there is one person he was very nervous to break the news to, his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

According to a May 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Javi Marroquin says he was apprehensive when telling Kailyn Lowry about his new little bundle of joy. However, because their son, Lincoln, had been told the big news, he knew he needed to quickly tell Kail, before the 4-year-old spilled the beans.

“Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” Javi told the magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she had known about the pregnancy, and that she wished nothing but the best for Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comea. Javi’s other ex, Briana DeJesus, also spoke out on the pregnancy, revealing that she was happy for Javi and Lauren, but that she was glad the baby wasn’t hers.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best. I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 dad is dishing on the moment he found out he was going to become a father again. Javi Marroquin called the time emotional and revealed that it has his head spinning.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet. Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau dated briefly back in 2017. However, their romance quickly fizzled. Javi then began dating Briana DeJesus, but that relationship was plagued with drama from the start due in part to Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. When Javi and Briana split in January 2018, he soon reconnected with Lauren, and the two have been together since March. They officially announced the pregnancy on Wednesday, and fans are stunned by the big baby news.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Javi Marroquin on the show, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.