Tarek And Christina El Moussa Endured ‘More Disagreements’ After Their Split While Filming ‘Flip Or Flop’

Tarek El Moussa is admitting that working with his ex-wife on their HGTV series hasn't been the easiest thing.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are returning to HGTV tomorrow night in the return of their hit home renovation series, Flip or Flop.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Season 8 premiere, Tarek spoke to TooFab about the dynamic between himself and Christina, explaining that filming their show after a messy split in 2016 hasn’t been the easiest feat.

After admitting that he and Christina considered cancelling Flip or Flop after their split, Tarek said that he and his former wife ultimately decided to continue filming the series and have been in production on the show ever “since the day we separated.” As he explained, it was important for him not to quit and hopes that fans will realize how dedicated he and Christina are to adapting to their new circumstances.

That said, the former couple did face hardships as they attempted to put their past issues aside.

“There’s definitely more disagreements, I would say that,” Tarek admitted. “We’re definitely not on the same page as we were before. There are little bit of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we have the same objective.”

During one moment from the series premiere, Tarek and Christina are seen butting heads before Christina, who shares two children with Tarek, stormed off set. As for potential storm-offs by Tarek, he said there will be none. According to him, he stands his ground and remains dedicated to each situation he finds himself in.

Throughout the upcoming eighth season of Flip or Flop, Tarek and Christina El Moussa will reported be seen poking fun at one another in regard to their dating lives, even though Tarek is said to be single at the moment.

As fans of the couple well know, Christina wasted no time moving on from her marriage to Tarek and dated Gary Anderson for several months after their separation was announced. Then, in the months that followed Christina’s split from Gary, she was linked to hockey star Nate Thompson and businessman Doug Spedding.

Christina is currently involved in a relationship with British television star Ant Anstead.

According to Tarek, he’s going out and enjoying life while raising his two children with Christina and when it comes to a relationship, he doesn’t believe now is the right time. As he explained, he’s still recovering after his divorce.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, don’t miss the Flip or Flop Season 8 premiere on Thursday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.