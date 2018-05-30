‘This Is Us’ Creator Teases ‘Showcase’ Episodes For Two Surprising Characters In Season 3

The third season of the NBC drama will 'dive deep' into the lives of two characters we hardly know.

This Is Us fans will soon learn a little bit more about two people that aren’t part of the Big Three. During a For Your Consideration Emmy event in Los Angeles, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman spilled some spoilers about the upcoming season of the NBC drama. Fogelman told the panel that This Is Us will take a “deep dive” into the backstory of Beth (played by Susan Kelechi Watson).

“She’s going to get a showcase, and it’s going to be f***ing amazing,” Fogelman said of the Beth character, according to CNN.

The This Is Us showrunner revealed that viewers will get to Beth’s childhood with her three sisters as they grew up in the family’s small house. Beth will also be shown in her teenage years. And after last season’s surprising flash forward to the future, Fogelman teased there will be more to come–perhaps even for Beth. Susan Kelechi Watson joked that she’s not opposed to playing Beth in future-set scenes.

“I prefer old age makeup to death,” the This Is Us actress said.

In addition, fans will get to learn more about the life of Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan). Toby’s ongoing battle with depression will be explored, but viewers will also get a peek at the mysterious character’s backstory as well.

While the This Is Us Season 2 finale hinted that Toby sinks into a deep depression at some point in the not-so-distant future, fans of the show will hopefully see scenes from a happier storyline for him, too. The This Is Us showrunner revealed that Toby and his new wife Kate (Chrissy Metz) will be on a mission to have a child in the upcoming episodes. Viewers saw the couple’s struggle after Kate suffered a miscarriage last season.

“Kate and Toby have a journey this season, and it’s a journey about them trying to start a family,” Fogelman revealed according to TV Line.

As for that ominous flash forward about an unknown “her,” This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who plays Beth’s husband Randall on the show, didn’t rule out the possibility that his TV wife could be in jeopardy.

Brown, who joined the panel via Skype, revealed that the ending scene that showed a future Randall and Tess (Iantha Richardson) saying they weren’t ready to go see “her,” sort of “leads to the end game” of the series.

“And who you think the ‘her’ is, is probably not who it is in typical Fogelman style,” Brown said, before referencing his female co-stars at the panel, which included Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Chrissy Metz (Kate), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth).

“It could be one of those people on stage,” the This Is Us star said.

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall.