‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Offers Kayla A Deal, Laura Returns To Salem & Ben Is Back

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be no lack of drama in Salem. Fans can expect to see big returns such as Laura Horton and Ben Weston as well as other shocking storylines play out.

According to Soap Hub, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will make Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) a deal that will be hard to refuse. Days of our Lives viewers will find out that Stefan owns the company that could ultimately hold the key to Steve (Stephen Nichols) regaining his eyesight. Kayla will desperately want to help her husband, who went blind after being poisoned by the ISA. Stefan will be willing to lend a hand, but he’ll want something in return.

It seems that Stefan really is a true DiMera and can’t do a good deed for someone unless it benefits him as well. In exchange for helping Kayla get Steve’s eyesight back, Stefan will want the good doctor to help him plot to take down Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). It seems Stefan is holding a grudge against Kate for killing his mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), and he wants to get some revenge on his mother’s killer, who has been a thorn in his side since he came to Salem.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Kate face off.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/cEdDuEuZld — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 17, 2018

Days of our Lives fans will also see the return of Dr. Laura Horton (Jaime Lyn Bauer). It seems Laura will make her way back to Salem in hopes of helping her ailing granddaughter, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). As DOOL viewers already know, Abby has been diagnosed with a split personality disorder, and she’s been struggling to maintain two alter-egos. The first alter ego, Gabby, is reckless and carefree, while the other, Dr. Laura, seemingly modeled after Dr. Horton herself, is calm and calculated. Abigail’s grandmother will not scurry to help her before her mental state gets even worse.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi inadvertently drops a bomb on Abigail.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/7yw1zoIWyl — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 18, 2018

In addition to Laura Horton’s return, Days of our Lives watchers will also see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) head back to town. Hope will reportedly get “stunning news” involving Ben, and many fans will be glad to see the homicidal maniac back in Salem to spice things up a bit.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will find herself in hot water after her hospital room fight with her old prison enemy. Now that Gabi has been cleared of killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and is set to go home to her family, things have taken a shocking turn, and she could find herself in trouble with the law again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.