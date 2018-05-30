Steve Harvey’s Co-Host’s Assistant Has Been Found Dead In His Hotel Room In Atlanta

Bryan Cooke, who was the personal assistant to Steve Harvey's co-host Kier Junior Spates, was only 39 years old.

Tragedy has struck Steve Harvey. Bryan Cooke, who was the assistant to Harvey’s co-host Kier Junior Spates, has been found dead in his hotel room in Atlanta.

According to The Daily Mail, the 39-year-old had spent a “night on the town” with his boss before retiring to the W Hotel in downtown Atlanta.

Spates then called the police when he was unable to reach Cooke throughout the rest of the weekend.

Police went to Cooke’s hotel room in the W Hotel on Sunday night, where he was found face down on the bed, unresponsive, and with blood and vomit coming out of his nose and mouth.

Spates and Cooke were scheduled to return to Los Angeles for tapings of The Steve Harvey Morning Show later that Sunday.

When Cooke’s body was discovered, Spates was subsequently questioned by police. Spates told the Atlanta police that, the night before, the two had gone out for some cigars before going back to their hotel rooms. He also said that there were no illegal narcotics consumed.

Police searched Cooke’s room and found prescription drugs, but they didn’t specify what type of drugs they were, or what the drugs were for.

Fans of Steve Harvey’s didn’t realize that Cooke had died until Spates posted a video on his Facebook page with a tribute that read, “this made me smile today! Love you man! Thanks for all the laughs!”

Spates also changed the default profile picture for his Facebook page to include a picture of himself with Cooke, which prompted some of their friends to remark that they were “thick as thieves.”

The duo was in Atlanta to promote the upcoming Kiers’s Hope 5k Run and Fun Walk. The project, which promises to raise money for sickle cell anemia awareness, includes giveaways and other promotions. One of the grand prizes includes tickets to The Get Down comedy show, which will feature Cedric the Entertainer — one of Steve Harvey’s longtime friends — along with Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley. The run, which will take place on Saturday, June 2, at the Margaret Hunt-Hill Bridge in Dallas, TX, is currently accepting donations on their official website, as well. Sponsors of the event include Nestle Water, the City of Dallas, The Silent Partner, and of course, iHeartRadio, who licenses out The Steve Harvey Show to multiple markets.

As of this time, Steve Harvey hasn’t commented publicly on the death of his employee.