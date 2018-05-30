Rose McGowan Storms Off When Asked About Harvey Weinstein ‘Opening The Doors’ For Her In Hollywood

In an upcoming episode of “Citizen Rose” on E!, actress Rose McGowan stormed off the set when she was asked about former disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein opening doors for her career in Hollywood. According to People, who got a special sneak peek of Thursday night’s episode while traveling in Italy McGowan meets with other sexual assault survivors.

“It makes my heart happy that Azia has somewhere to go for women that support. That’s something that for me, has been fundamentally not there.”

During the one-hour episode, the women discuss the importance of the #MeToo movement and women sticking together as a collective unit. However when one woman asked McGowan if her experience with Weinstein helped “open the doors of Hollywood” for her, McGowan quickly became upset and gets up and walks away after saying,

“I find that offensive, sorry.”

On Friday, May 25, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein turned himself into NYC police authorities where he is facing charges on two separate accounts of rape and sexual assault, as reported by Page Six. The disgraced media mogul’s extensive history of sexual harassment and assault came to ahead seven months ago after countless women in Hollywood came forward with horrific and detailed accounts and stories of being sexually assaulted, sexually harassed and raped by the 66-year-old. As a result of women going public with their stories, the demand for justice became a prevalent and ongoing issue throughout the country, which in turn sparked the history-making movement, #MeToo.

McGowan was one of the first of several women to come forth and “out” Weinstein seven months ago of his behavior. The 44-year-old bravely came forth and told her story of being sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 1997, according to Perez Hilton. With McGowan being at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, demanding justice be appropriately served to Weinstein, following Weinstein’s arrest on Friday, McGowan opened up and shared her reaction to the news, as reported previously by Inquisitr.

“I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him,” she said in an ABC News exclusive interview that aired on Good Morning America.

She went on to say, “I still have very guarded hopes. The justice system has been something very elusive. I hope in this case it works. Because it’s all true. None of this was consensual. I hope this gives hope to victims and survivors everywhere, that we are one step closer to justice. Because one win is a win for all of us. It shows that it can be done.”