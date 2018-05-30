‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Speaks Out About Javi Marroquin’s Baby News

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin’s baby news. The MTV mom says Javi got everything he wished for when he had been dating her.

According to a May 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Briana DeJesus says she wishes nothing but the best for her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin after it was confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, were set to welcome their first child together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom 2 star officially confirmed the news on Wednesday, and he and Lauren even posted cute announcement photos via their personal Facebook pages. However, Briana DeJesus says she has no regrets when it comes to her relationship with Javi.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best. I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin began dating in October 2017, just a few months after Javi and Lauren Comeau had split. The couple’s relationship was full of drama, which heavily involved Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Briana and Javi officially called it quits in January 2018, and Marroquin and Comeau reconnected in March. Now, two months later, they’re revealing that they are expecting their first child together.

This will be the first child for Lauren Comeau, and the second for Javi Marroquin, who shares his son Lincoln, four, with Kailyn Lowry. The Teen Mom 2 star says she “knew” about the pregnancy, and that she also wishes Javi and Lauren the “best” as they prepare for their new little bundle of joy.

Meanwhile, Teen Mom 2 fans are currently watching a lot of drama go down between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry on the current season of the MTV reality series. Now that the upcoming season of the show is coming up, it seems viewers can expect even more drama to unfold when Javi reveals that his girlfriend is pregnant with his child.

Javi’s exes also have multiple children with multiple partners. Briana DeJesus has two daughters, Stella and Nova, with two different men, and Kailyn Lowry shares three sons with her former loves, Jo Rivera, Chris Lopez, and Marroquin, whom she divorced back in May 2016.

Fans can watch Teen Mom 2 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.