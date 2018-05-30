Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Moving To Cotswolds

Less than a month after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess are on the move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly moving out of their centuries-old cottage at Kensington Palace to a home outside of London.

Us Weekly reported that the couple has signed a two-year lease for a home on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds, a 90-minute drive from the city center. The magazine reported that Harry and Meghan will spend their weekends at the property as they wait out the renovations at their centuries-old Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The source cited that Queen Elizabeth will “likely give them a house as a wedding present as she did with William and Kate … but whichever one they get will need an update.”

Their weekend home is reportedly called WestfieldLarge and the couple is rumored to have famous friends nearby. David and Victoria Beckham, who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding, have their country home in the area.

“Meghan loves the Cotswolds and fell in love with the estate the first time she went,” the source said to Us. “They recently had security cameras installed around the perimeter.”

“She’s excited to move into another property on the royal estate,” the source adds. “She can’t wait to decorate it like her own, where she feels like it’s her home.”

The couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. They are since rumored to have left for their honeymoon after several official palace engagements. According to ABC News, speculation has the couple, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spending private time in Africa, a place of significance for Meghan and Harry.

It was Africa where Harry and Meghan realized they had strong feelings for one another after the couple first met on a blind date in London. The twosome camped together and learned a lot about each other on their romantic adventure.

“It’s believed they are spending some time in Africa, possibly Namibia, and potentially [taking] another trip after that as part of the honeymoon,” said Roya Nikkhah, an ABC News royal contributor. Prince Harry included a diamond sourced from Botswana as the main stone in Meghan’s engagement ring. The diamonds surrounding it are from the jewelry collection of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana. His brother William, also shared a piece of his late mother’s jewelry with his wife, Duchess Kate, gifting her upon their engagement in 2010 with Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring.

Neither Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nor Kensington Palace has formally confirmed where the royal couple would be taking their honeymoon.