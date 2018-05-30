‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is going to be a father again. Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband has confirmed that he is expecting his second child, the first with his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

According to a May 30 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin confirmed the pregnancy and even posted a photo of himself with Lauren Comeau on his personal Facebook page.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” Javi captioned the photo, while Lauren revealed the pregnancy by writing, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

Javi Marroquin even had his son, Lincoln, whom he shares with Kailyn Lowry, in on the fun. Little Lincoln, four, held up sonogram photos in one of the sweet snapshots and donned a shirt that read, “Super Big Bro.” As for Javi’s ex-wife, the Teen Mom 2 star tells the outlet that she “knew” about the pregnancy and that she wishes them all “the best” in the future.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi Marroquin’s love life has been a roller coaster over the past two years. The reality TV dad made his divorce from Kailyn Lowry official in May 2016. He then began dating Lauren Comeau in July 2017, but they split in September. By October he had moved on to his MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus, but the couple called it quits in January after a very dramatic romance. Javi and Lauren reconnected in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin’s ex, Kailyn Lowry, may not be done having children either. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lowry, who has three children with three different men, says she doesn’t feel like she’s done having children. However, if she does choose to have another baby, she will make sure that there is no baby daddy drama to go along with the pregnancy. Kail says that she’s already been looking into using a sperm donor for her fourth child and that she is seriously considering adding another baby to her family.

“More kids, yes. But more dad, no. No more baby daddies. The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because [there] wouldn’t be a dad involved,” Lowry previously stated.

It seems that Javi Marroquin’s Teen Mom 2 drama won’t end with Briana DeJesus. The upcoming season of the show will likely feature Javi and Lauren Comeau preparing to welcome their new little bundle of joy. Currently, Javi and Lauren haven’t spoken out about the sex of the baby, but fans will be keeping their eyes open for all the latest on the new addition.