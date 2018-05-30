Serena Williams Launches New Fashion Boutique Online

The tennis ace is serving up a designer collection for women to #BeSeenBeHeard in!

As if competing in the French Open and being a mother to an 8-month-old daughter weren’t enough, Serena Williams just announced she’s created a new fashion line for women!

The tennis champion’s new line, simply called Serena, will be sold online via a brand new website. This is her third foray into the world of fashion — she launched Aneres (which is her name spelled backward) in 2004 and the Serena Williams Signature Collection for HSN in 2009, according to USA Today.

“They say life is about timing,” Williams said on Instagram. “I learned this lesson at age 18, when I chose to play a light tennis schedule because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves — tennis and fashion — and had to find a way to make them coexist. After 15 years of false starts, and people in fashion telling me ‘no,’ it only drove me to work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself, and I allowed that belief in myself to drive me to reach my dream. Today, I am proud to launch @serena, my own online shop. Never stop believing in yourself, you’re worth it. #BeSeenBeHeard.”

On the Serena website, the stunning July cover girl of Harper’s Bazaar U.K. is selling tops, dresses, bottoms, and outerwear in sizes XS to XL as part of the line’s first collection. The 12 pieces range in price from $40 to $215.

In the “Our Story” section of the Serena website, Williams said that her clothing is for “all the ladies out there being awesome” and that the designs are “inspired by strong, sexy, sophisticated, sassy, sure, smart, stylish, silly, and spontaneous women who are living their best lives, or making it up as they go — kinda like me.”

Additional items of clothing (possibly up to 75 pieces!) will be added to the Serena collection this summer and fall, reported the New York Post.

The 36-year-old told the Post that the line took “a little over two years” to develop because “there was a marriage and a baby.” Daughter Alexis Olympia was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Two months later, on Nov. 16, she wed Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“We wanted to get it right and make sure everything was perfect,” she continued to tell the Post. “There’s a lot of practicality in it, but at the same time, you can be sexy and stylish and trendy… but not over the top.”

Williams made waves at the French Open yesterday by not only winning her match but by doing so while wearing a fierce black Nike catsuit, as previously reported by Inquisitr. She accentuated the outfit with a hot pink belt. On her feet? Glittery silver and black sneakers.

Earlier this month, Williams and her husband got dressed up to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in England.