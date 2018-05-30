Meghan Markle ‘Stoked’ About Life As A Duchess

The latest addition to the royal family is excited to begin her new life.

In the just 11 days since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has already established herself in her new position as the Duchess of Sussex, taking her royal title and intending to use it in the most effective way possible.

According to People, sources say that Meghan is, “not going to want to be a quiet princess and simply open hospitals or cut ribbons,” adding that she, “will likely focus on issues concerning young women and teenage girls. She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country,”

A close friend of Meghan and professional makeup artist Daniel Martin was also quoted as having said about the bride that, “There is a lot of work ahead of her, and it takes a really strong person to fill those shoes. This is now a huge platform for Meghan to really get into the activism that she wants to do. She’s really stoked about taking on the role and trying to make change happen.”

Meghan is supposed to make her first real appearance as a royal along with her new husband and the other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations on June 9. It is there that the people of England and fans of the royal family across the globe will be able to truly see Meghan’s ability to take on the tasks of a member of the royal family.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Aside from this, she’s already proven she can hold her own with her in-laws, having confidently gone against royal tradition and giving a speech herself at the wedding. “She’s a very warm person. Her speech showed how capable she is,” said a guest of the wedding to People.

After meeting each other through a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2016, the pair quickly hit it off and set out to meet each other again soon after. They enjoyed about five months of media privacy before news of their relationship began to come out. After receiving criticism and backlash at first over the nature of their relationship, it took statements from Harry, Meghan, and even Harry’s brother Prince William to finally put down any negativity and rumors surrounding the otherwise very happy couple.

From there, Harry and Meghan were wed on May 19th, 2018 at Windsor Castle under the watchful eyes of thousands of onlookers, as well as countless others across the globe viewing the proceedings on television and the internet.