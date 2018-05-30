What Title Will Princess Eugenie’s Husband Get When They Get Married? Queen Elizabeth II’s Plans Revealed

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew of York, will be the next member of the British royal family to get married.

Royal wedding watchers: set your clocks for the next royal wedding! Princess Eugenie, 28, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is set to wed her longtime boyfriend, 31-year-old winery owner Jack Brooksbank, in October.

Watchers of the British royal family are already noticing, however, that Princess Eugenie has very different — and much more lax — rules than a more recently minted Duchess, Meghan Markle. For example, Princess Eugenie has an Instagram page — where she’s frequently seen sharing light-hearted posts and outfit-of-the-day pictures — whereas Meghan Markle was required to give up all social media when she got engaged to Prince Harry.

These differences have led royal watchers to beg the question: why is the Princess allowed more “regular” privileges than the Duchess, and what title — if any — will her husband have when they tie the knot?

The Daily Express has exclusively revealed Queen Elizabeth II’s plans for Jack Brooksbank, and they revealed that he will not, in fact, receive a royal title from “The Firm.”

What’s more, Brooksbank’s failure to get a title has nothing to do with any snubbing on the Queen’s part, and everything to do with history. In 1963, the Hon. Mr. Angus Ogilvy turned down an earldom when he married Princess Alexandra. Likewise, when Princess Margaret — Queen Elizabeth II’s sister — married Mark Phillips, he too turned down an earldom.

Princess Eugenie, however, could choose to give up her title — but British royal watchers believe that this would be unlikely.

As for why the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew of York is allowed to have an Instagram and Meghan Markle is not, a different report from The Daily Express sheds some light. Protocol dictates that “working royals” are not permitted to have personal social media accounts. Rather, all of their announcements are to go through the Palace’s official social media accounts, which is why all announcements about Prince William and Duchess Kate, for example, go through the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

Eugenie, like her sister Princess Beatrice, is not considered a “working royal” — neither Princess is listed on the official royal.uk website — and therefore, they are permitted to enjoy things that “regular” people enjoy, and that includes social media accounts, even though said social media accounts are subject to the discretion of the British royal family.

My beautiful big sissy! A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Mar 17, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

It bears stating, however, that while Princess Beatrice does not have any social media accounts, Princess Eugenie has an Instagram account, and she’s the only member of the British royal family to have a personal social media account of any kind.