‘Little People, Big World’s’ Amy Roloff Reveals Working With Matt’s Girlfriend Is ‘Not Healthy’

The TLC star revealed that life after divorce can be 'daunting.'

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff revealed that working with ex-husband Matt’s girlfriend Caryn is “not healthy for her.” In a new episode of the TLC series, Amy remarked that she found it hard to work alongside ex-husband Matt Roloff’s new love as the two wrapped up one of their busiest times on the farm.

Matt suggested to Amy that she work together with Caryn to help plan a series of events for employees of the Roloff Family Farm after pumpkin season ended. Amy put her personal feelings aside to try and maintain peace between herself and Matt, reported Radar Online.

“Caryn has been a part of pumpkin season and has been managing it for a long time and does a great job,” Amy stated in the episode. “But knowing the relationship between Matt and Caryn, and to know that they are dating… to work beside Caryn is not healthy for me.”

Amy then realized that despite her hesitation to remain an integral part of the family’s business, she is very much needed to run the facility. “Pumpkin season is important to the farm. I need to be there. I want to be there. I should be there,” Amy added.

“I need to put aside you know whatever personal thoughts or feelings I might have because this is business and I have to act accordingly. But it’s going to be a much more daunting task then Matt realizes.”

Although Matt Roloff and Amy are divorced, they have been amicably working alongside one another as their family business continues to thrive. Despite this, Amy mused that she didn’t have a clear picture of “my future going ahead.”

“When I’m in the same room as Caryn, I have a constant reminder of a marriage that didn’t work out and a loss.”

Matt acknowledged that he, Amy, and Caryn needed to move forward past their differences in order for the business to continue to flourish.

He explained that because Amy is a co-owner of the farm, she has to act “professionally” despite her feelings towards both him and Caryn.

Matt and Amy maintain that both are uncertain where the future will take them; perhaps off the Roloff farm altogether. The reality star revealed that he has to make a decision about his future. “Is that really what I want to do? Will I miss the farm that much? I don’t know how to deal with it,” he explained.

He also spilled the details about how Caryn came into his life at just the right time. Matt noted that his office manager introduced the two, calling his relationship with Caryn “unexpected” and saying she was a “super amazing companion.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC.