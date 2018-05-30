Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Steroid Shots To Treat Hair Loss

Just one week after opening up to the public about her alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith is giving her fans an update on how she is coping with losing her hair. As Inquisitr previously reported, Jada revealed that she had been struggling with the autoimmune disease alopecia during a webisode episode on her Facebook show, “Red Table Talk.” During the “body confessions” themed episode, Jada revealed her hair loss and also explained why she’s been rocking a shorter haircut and turbans to cover up her hair. During the show Jada let everyone know that despite her hair loss, her short hair and stylish turban headwraps make her “feel like a queen.”

Almost immediately following the episode, Jada received an outpouring amount of support and even tips, options, and ideas to help her with hair growth. Jada took to her Instagram in a new clip, where the 46-year-old actress thanked everyone for their support and helpful tips as well as giving everyone an update on how she’s handling and treating her alopecia.

As reported by Page Six, Jada thanked her followers and all the professional health experts for their advice.

“Hey, I just want to say thank you to everybody for all of the outreach.To the doctors and all of the holistic practitioners who have been reaching out to me about this head of mine. I appreciate it so much.”

Jada also shared an update on how she’s treating her hair loss.

“I’m taking into a lot of consideration all of the recommendations that are coming my way. I’m getting my little steroid injections and they seem to be helping. Not curing, but they seem to be helping. But I’m open to other ideas, so thank you.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BikzC_QHv0Q/?taken-by=jadapinkettsmith

As reported by MadameNoire,Jada has said that she’s taken tests but doctors have not been able to determine the exact cause of the hair loss, although some suspect it may be related to stress. In any event, after some thought and putting things into perspective, she said that of all things one could lose, hair isn’t that big of a deal and understands that her condition it apart of a higher power.