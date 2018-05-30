Brody Jenner’s Mom Rocks Bikini In Bali

She may be 68-years-old but that doesn’t stop Linda Thompson from rocking a bikini.

Earlier today, Brody Jenner’s mom flaunted her amazing body while on a balcony in Bali. In the snapshot, Thompson wears her hair up in a bun and puts her hands together as if she is praying. She’s also rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses and a beautiful bracelet in the image. But what many people are gushing about in the picture is Thompson’s amazing body, especially for her age.

In the snapshot, Thompson leaves little to the imagination in a white bikini with thin straps across the sides of her legs. Her toned tummy and fit legs are easy to view in the stunning picture.

“Getting into this Bali vibe like…” she captioned the image along with the hashtags #Jennerisland, #beachyoga, and #weddingsoon.

It should come as no shock that the photo has gained a lot of buzz recently with over 2,300 likes as well as 110 plus comments from her 115,000 followers. Of course, the overwhelming majority of her followers took time to comment on Linda’s amazing body.

“You’re so beautiful and your body ~ looks like a 20 year old ~ AMAZING!!!! It truly is your temple.”

“You need to star a diet fitness blog or book or podcast for all us ladies of a certain age. I’ll have what your having. Any thoughts to sharing with others your food and workout plan,” another fan suggested.

And a few hours later, Thompson followed up this bikini photo with another one. In the second snapshot, Thompson looks off her balcony as fans are treated to side profile of her picture-perfect body. Like the first image, this one has also gained a lot of attention with over 1,600 likes as well as 100 plus comments.

“You look so beautiful. Hope you are having an amazing time.”

As many fans probably know, Thompson is in Bali to celebrate her son Brody Jenner’s upcoming wedding. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, there has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding his nuptials as Brody Jenner and his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter, did not invite the Kardashian clan to the wedding.

Since Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner are no longer married, Brody didn’t feel the need to invite any members of the Kardashian family members to his wedding, including his half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Additionally, the Inquisitr also reported that Caitlyn Jenner may also be skipping the wedding as she has prior work commitments to tend to.