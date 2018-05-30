Mark Consuelos And Andy Cohen Flaunt Toned Abs While Lounging In Pool Over Memorial Day

Mark Consuelos is once again taking to his Instagram account to show off his killer bod to fans.

In a photo posted to his account yesterday, the Riverdale star can be seen lounging on the steps of a pool next to his buddy, Bravo personality Andy Cohen. In the snapshot, the two are leaning back in a sparkling blue pool water with smiles on their faces. Consuelos is donning bright green swim shorts and a pair of sunglasses with the tattoo on his right shoulder also making an appearance in the picture. On the flip side, Cohen opted for a more subtle black pair of swim shorts along with a pair of aviators.

“Deep thoughts… shallow pool,” Consuelos cleverly caption the picture.

But what fans seemed to enjoy most about this particular picture was the appearance of both men’s toned abs in the photo. It’s clear that these two have been hitting the gym hard and the results are easy to see. Within just one day of being posted to Mark’s Instagram page, the image of the two friends has captured the attention of many fans, amassing over 98,000 likes and 260 plus comments.

“OMG…this pic is EVERYTHING!!”

“Lookin like ripped flat Stanley’s,” another fan joked.

Deep thoughts… shallow pool A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on May 28, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

A few other fans totally ignored the two men in their swimsuits and instead decided to comment on Hiram Lodge, Consuelos’ controversial character that he plays on the hit show Riverdale.

“Gaaah, I’m so angry at you after I saw the last episode of this season. Btw! Good actor….”

“I’m sorry but I want to like hiram lodge because you play it but I can’t,” another fan wrote.

This isn’s the first time that Consuelos has gained a ton of attention for posting a swimsuit photo in recent months. As the Inquisitr reported back in April, Consuelos and his wife, Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa, were at the center of controversy after the 47-year-old posted a snapshot of Kelly Ripa rocking a patterned string bikini during a tropical getaway. Many fans commented on the photo and body-shamed Ripa, saying that she was “too old” to be wearing a two piece swimsuit.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the couple spoke out about the incident while Andy Cohen praised Consuelos for defending his wife and the decision to post the photo.

“It was bizarre, it was like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?” Consuelos said of the criticism.

Ripa also pointed out that she “wasn’t in synagogue,” and didn’t understand why people were so angry she was wearing a swimsuit.