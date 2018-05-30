Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Brilliant Plan To Keep ‘Roseanne’ On The Air, And It Involves A Lot Of John Goodman

Jimmy Kimmel and Roseanne Barr used to share a home on ABC, but Roseanne was recently dealt a blow that her working class character has been hit with time and time again: She lost her job.

However, Roseanne Barr didn’t get fired because of a bad economy or a company making the decision to embrace automation. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the comedienne got the boot thanks to a racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr’s many talented costars were disappointed to learn that they’ll lose lucrative work because of her bad behavior, but Jimmy Kimmel has a plan to keep the rest of the Roseanne cast on TV. According to The Wrap, his plan is called Dan.

During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host roasted his network by joking about its new Roseanne-free programming schedule. He quipped that there’s so little left that viewers care to tune into that ABC is “hoping the NBA Finals go 11 games this year.” However, he also tried to help his bosses out by offering up a simple solution for saving the network’s most “bigly” popular show.

“Just because Roseanne is gone, doesn’t mean the show has to go,” he pointed out. “I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone.”

Kimmel then shared a short video clip of Roseanne retooled as Dan. You can check out John Goodman’s takeover of the show below.

Roseanne killed off John Goodman’s beloved character during the Season 9 finale, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for a series with a history of going dark to do the same to its title character. However, Roseanne Barr’s outspoken support of President Donald Trump was the show’s main appeal for many viewers, and they may not tune into a retooled version of the series without its former namesake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barr has explained that one reason she supports Donald Trump is because he “talked about jobs” on the campaign trail. There’s no word on whether she considers herself a Jimmy Kimmel fan now that he’s talking about saving the jobs that she caused all of her former Roseanne coworkers to lose.

Many of Roseanne Barr’s supporters certainly aren’t Kimmel fans. According to BBC News, some of the comedienne’s admirers responded to her ousting by calling for ABC to also fire the talk show host. They complained that Kimmel didn’t suffer the same fate when he mocked First Lady Melania Trump’s Slovenian accent on his show.

Kimmel apologizes for Melania Trump joke amid Hannity feud, saying such animosity is "harmful to our country." https://t.co/4nR9bTfKdR pic.twitter.com/9rzPXDLdcA — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2018

Meanwhile, some of Roseanne Barr’s critics were suggesting that she never should have been hired to begin with. As reported by Vox, her racist views and support for bizarre conspiracy theories were on display for all the world to see long before ABC decided to revive her show; all the network had to do was look at the same Twitter page that she was fired over.

As reported by The Huffington Post, Jimmy Kimmel got the opportunity to ask Roseanne Barr about her political views back in March when she appeared on his show. Some fans of the earlier episodes of Roseanne have wondered how she could go from having more a liberal viewpoint to where she is now, but she insisted that she hasn’t changed at all.

“I’m still the same, you all moved,” she told Kimmel. “You all went so f**king far out, you lost everything.”