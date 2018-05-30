‘World Of Dance’ Star Derek Hough, Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Still Going Strong, Head Off On Camping Getaway

Dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are still going strong, and their fans from 'World of Dance' and 'Dancing with the Stars' are anxious to see the two get engaged.

Derek Hough is back on television with Season 2 of World of Dance, and he’s been teasing that this season is going to be an amazing one. He’s back on screen with Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, and Ne-Yo, but his private life remains dedicated to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. What’s the latest with these two?

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough started dating while he was still with Dancing with the Stars, as the 23-year-old Erbert has been a troupe member for several years and joined him for his Move Live on Tour production a few summers ago. Despite the fact that Hough left DWTS and is focusing on World of Dance, the two remain a couple, and it looks like it’s more serious than ever.

In the early days of this romance, Derek and Hayley kept things pretty quiet with their relationship. Fans of the two would catch glimpses of them together in social media posts and videos, but they weren’t particularly open about being together. However, they’ve put those secretive days behind them and their fans love it.

Just Jared notes that Derek and Hayley were just spotted at a Los Angeles farmers market together over the weekend, and their latest Instagram stories indicate that they’re off on a quiet camping trip at the moment. While the two can make a stunning statement on the red carpet together, it looks like they decided to use the holiday weekend for some casual quiet time together.

Many Dancing with the Stars and World of Dance fans are anxious to see Derek propose to Hayley, especially given that their three-year anniversary is on the horizon. Hough has talked about seeing marriage and babies in his future now that he’s with Erbert, and the two laughed off paparazzi questions about a ring a few months back. However, it does look like they are headed in that direction, and their supporters can’t wait to see it happen.

Could Derek end up catching a bit of a wedding bug thanks to his fellow DWTS friends? His sister Julianne Hough got married last summer, as did Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. Sasha Farber and Emma Slater recently got married, and both Hough and Erbert were in the wedding party.

In addition, Derek was the best man at pal Mark Ballas’ wedding in November 2016 and DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy has said he’s getting close to proposing to his gal and Hayley’s pal, Jenna Johnson. Given all of those wedding bells ringing, fans have to think that Derek and Hayley are getting close to taking that step as well. Will Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert ultimately tie the knot? They aren’t sharing specifics regarding any plans yet, but people are watching and waiting for developments on this front.