Zayn Malik’s Ex-Fiancée, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Shows Off Amazing Bikini Body In Poolside Picture

Zayn Malik’s former flame is showing that like his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, she too can rock a bikini like the best of them.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page earlier today, the Little Mix star looks absolutely stunning in a poolside pic. In the snapshot, Edwards leans her head back as her long, blonde mane flows in the wind. The 24-year-old leaves little to the imagination with a teeny, tiny white bikini that just barely covers her. A few cushions appear in the sexy picture, which only can make one assume that Edwards made a day out of lounging by the pool.

“Peaceful at last,” she captioned the image along with a sun emoji.

Edwards does not disclose the location that she’s currently vacationing in, but one thing is for sure — the scenery is picture-perfect. Within just an hour of posting the gorgeous photo, Edwards’ is already gaining a ton of attention from her army of 7.9 million Instagram followers. Thus far, she’s garnered over 259,000 likes as well as 3,200 comments. Many fans simply commented with their favorite emoji while others put into words what they thought of the singer’s body.

This is not the first time in recent months that the songstress has taken to her social media account to share a photo of her toned body with fans. Back in April, Edwards shared yet another bikini photo with fans, but this time instead of lounging poolside, she is standing up tall to pose for the camera. Edwards appears to be in a backyard, and she leans her flowing locks back and throws her hands over her head.

This time, the singer opted for a sexy black bikini and pair of white tennis shoes to complete the look. Like her previous photo, this one gained a ton of attention with over 763,000 likes in addition to 9,100-plus comments. While many fans used the token flame emoji to signify the hotness that is this photo, countless others once again wrote messages on the image, letting Perrie know how incredible she looks.

As many fans know, Edwards used to date former One Direction star Zayn Malik. According to the Daily Mail, Malik dumped Edwards in a text message after four years of dating and two years of being engaged.