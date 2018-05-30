Scientist Believes Alien Killer Robots Wiped Out Extraterrestrial Colonies

Rogue artificial intelligence could kill all lifeforms in the universe.

The search for life throughout the solar system remains one of the most intriguing possibilities for humanity, but so far, the search has yielded no measurable results. One scientist believes he knows the reason why — alien killer robots.

While it might sound like the name of a science fiction movie or a fresh new video game, the Daily Mail reports that theoretical physicist Alexander Berezin of the National Research University of Electronic Technology in Russia believes artificial intelligence is why humans haven’t found extraterrestrial life.

Berezin’s alien killer robots theory explains the “Fermi paradox,” which gets its name from physicist Enrico Fermi. The paradox exists because of the high likelihood that there is alien life somewhere in the universe and yet, there’s no proof so far that such life exists, according to a Metro report.

According to Berezin, the reason for the “Fermi paradox” is that advanced civilizations destroy other lifeforms in the universe with their technology. The physicist said that his theory “predicts a future for our own civilization that is even worse than extinction.”

He believes that either rogue artificial intelligence rebelled against its creators and wiped out lifeforms or biological lifeforms somewhat like humans inadvertently killed other life when it attempted to colonize other planets and areas of the universe. In his paper, Berezin wrote, “I am not suggesting that a highly developed civilization would consciously wipe out other lifeforms. Most likely, they simply won’t notice, the same way a construction crew demolishes an anthill to build real estate because they lack incentive to protect it.”

Ultimately, his idea presents a rather bleak future for humanity either way. If humanity achieves interstellar travel on a large scale basis, he believes its doomed to wipe out all other forms of life inadvertently (or possibly purposefully). However, should humanity conquer the stars and begin to colonize any of the other possibly habitable places within this universe sometime in the future, then it is doomed to be wiped out by another lifeform or rogue alien killer robots.

Of course, this is only one possible solution to the “Fermi paradox.” Another possibility is that the distance between advanced civilizations is too great to communicate, so one civilization would be extinct before such attempts to communicate arrived somewhere else, and that’s why there’s no proof of alien life. Still another option is that the advances needed to explore and colonize the universe fully would actually lead to the destruction of the lifeform itself.

No matter what the reason, so far humanity has no proof that extraterrestrial lifeforms exist, but who knows? These bizarre alien killer robots could play a role in that lack of knowledge.