John Goodman Had A Goofy First Meeting With ‘Roseanne’ Granddaughter Emma Kenney

The actor had an identity crisis when he first met his teen 'Roseanne' co-star.

Emma Kenney is no longer a star on Roseanne, but the teen actress seems to have fond memories of her brief time on the ABC reboot. In an interview with Young Hollywood, Emma talked about her first day on the Roseanne set when she met many of the classic sitcom’s longtime cast members.

The 18-year-old actress, who played Harris Conner-Healy on the show, revealed that she had an unusual first meeting with her TV grandfather, John Goodman.

“My first time meeting John Goodman,” Kenney said. “It was actually very awkward.”

After meeting most of the other cast members at the table read for the first episode of the Roseanne reboot, Emma said she tried to introduce herself to John Goodman, who plays patriarch Dan Conner on the ABC sitcom when he sat down across from her.

Emma Kenney revealed that she repeatedly told Goodman, “Hi, I’m Emma,” but the 65-year-old actor did not hear her. Finally, Sara Gilbert, Emma’s TV mom stepped in and told Goodman to say hi to Emma. A confused John Goodman reportedly replied, “Oh sorry! I’m Emma.”

You can see Emma Kenney talking about the goofy exchange with John Goodman at the 2:30 mark in the video below.

Despite that awkward first meeting, Emma has nothing but love for John. An interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, Emma Kenney said she hoped to see her character, Harris, in more scenes with her grandfather, Dan, in the show’s second season.

“I think it may just be because I love John Goodman,” she said.

While her first encounter with John Goodman was a bit awkward, it wasn’t long ago that Emma Kenney told Entertainment Tonight that her TV grandmother Roseanne Barr was “the coolest.”

“She gives you the best notes on set,” Emma said last month. “It’s just a very collaborative set.”

Kenney clearly had some fun times filming the nine-episode Roseanne reboot, but the teen actress was ready to walk away from the show in the aftermath of Roseanne Barr’s recent Twitter debacle. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kenney had planned to quit Roseanne as soon as she heard about Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, but ABC beat her to it by canceling the show.

“As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was canceled,” Emma Kenney tweeted. “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.”