Mohamed Hadid’s House Was Featured In Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Dinero’ Music Video

Did that house in the background of Jennifer Lopez's latest music video look familiar?

Jennifer Lopez released her music video for her new single, “Dinero,” last week and in the background, a very familiar looking house was seen.

Following the video’s release, buzz began swirling online in regard to the possibility of the home belonging to real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, the father of models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid and guest star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and earlier this week, the rumors were confirmed by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

On May 29, the outlet confirmed that Lopez’s “Dinero,” which features rapper Cardi B and DJ Khaled, was filmed at Hadid’s Bel Air mansion, which he built years ago and sold for $56 million earlier this month. According to the report, Hadid named the home “Le Belvedere” and moved out of the pricey palace in 2010. He then rented out the home until he sold it with the help of Stacy Gottula and The Agency, which is owned and operated by his fellow The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.

“I don’t know him,” Lopez told Extra TV of Hadid. “I’ve met Gigi [Hadid] once or twice.”

Speaking of the video’s concept, Lopez continued, “If you dreamed that you had all the money in the world, how you would act or what you would do, you would go bowling in your hallway and you’d just be bored!”

Mohamed Hadid was first featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the best friend of longtime cast member Lisa Vanderpump. Then, during the series’ third season, his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his three children, joined the cast in a full-time role.

Since his split from Yolanda Hadid years ago, Mohamed Hadid has been in a committed relationship with model and television personality Shiva Safai and the pair is expected to get married sometime in the coming months. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have seen, the couple has appeared alongside one another on the show but when it comes to signing on for a full-time role, Safai has not done so, despite the many swirling rumors.

Although Safai appears to be unwilling to join the Bravo TV cast, she and Hadid did expose their lives on the E! Network series Second Wives Club last year. Then, after the show’s first season aired, it was announced that the series was coming to an end after just one season.