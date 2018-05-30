‘Scandal’ Cast Reunites; The Surprising Reason Kerry Washington And Crew Were All Together

The cast of the ABC series Scandal reunited one final time for a fun-filled Memorial Day vacation in Mexico and documented the fabulous weekend in a series of Instagram snaps.

After months of separation, the cast came together for some good times, good food and lots of laughs in a mini-reunion. In attendance were Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Katie Lowes and George Newbern.

The cast and their significant others jetted to the Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya hotel on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Series star Kerry Washington posted the following caption on her Instagram page. “Reunited! And yes, it feels soooooooo good! Love hanging with my #ScandalFam in Mexico. Much needed time together!”

People Magazine reported that the 12-person group stayed at Impression, a group of oceanfront villas within the larger resort. The cast of the ABC drama reportedly booked all 9 of the rooms to ensure extra privacy during their stay, said a representative for the property to People.

The show’s fictional president, Bellamy Young, also posted several photos from the remarkable weekend to her social media page, stating, “We had their whole gorgeous Impression villa to ourselves to romp & giggle & swim & feast! And we made the most of it!”

For Katie Lowes, who played Quinn, the trip was significant for it was the first vacation she has taken away from her baby boy Albee, after his birth back in October of 2017. She stated on Instagram, “Big thanks to the staff at Impression at #ZoetryParaiso @zoetryresorts and to my #scandal fam for the best time this weekend!!”

The series finale titled “Over a Cliff” neatly wrapped up the seven years of the series, where the Gladiators all told the truth about what they’ve done over their years of back-room deals and misdeeds to protect the Republic (and their own inner-circle of power). The finale also resolved the B613 case and left some things open for fan interpretation.

“One of the things that Olivia says in the penultimate episode is this idea of standing up and being somebody who puts everything out in the open is important,” Rhimes said to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the exciting and tear-filled series ender. “Whether or not everybody pays for what they’ve done, I don’t know that that’s what the finale is about as much as it’s about seeing what happens once that choice has been made.”