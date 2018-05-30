Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: ‘KUWTK’ Star Dating Tinashe’s Ex Boyfriend Ben Simmons, Reports ‘Page Six’

Kendall Jenner has reportedly moved on from Blake Griffin.

Kendall Jenner is reportedly dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

On May 29, multiple sources confirmed the news to Page Six, revealing that the model has been dating the professional athlete for the past few weeks after splitting from Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin earlier this year.

According to a source, Jenner and Simmons were caught enjoying a lunch date with one another at the Beverly Hills Hotel earlier this week. Meanwhile, another insider added that the alleged couple were seen spending time in New York City with friends at the Bowery restaurant Vandal days prior.

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” a witness told the outlet. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”

In April, after Jenner and Griffin’s split weeks prior, the former couple was spotted avoiding one another as they attended the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Weeks later, Jenner spent the Memorial Day holiday with her older half sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and shared a number of sexy photos of each other their social media pages.

One day after her Memorial Day celebration with Kardashian, Jenner reportedly reunited with Simmons.

Simmons previously dated singer Tinashe.

Kendall Jenner has been infamously reclusive when it comes to her love life.

In 2016, Jenner faced rumors of a potential relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky and for over a year, the alleged couple continues to fuel those rumors with numerous outings around the world in places such as Paris, France, Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles. Then, in 2017, as rumors of an ASAP Rocky romance continued to swirl, Jenner began facing reports of another relationship with Los Angeles Lakers star Jordan Clarkson. However, despite the rumors, Jenner continued to be seen with ASAP Rocky, which left many confused about who the model was actually dating.

Following the rumors about romances with ASAP Rocky and Clarkson, Jenner seemingly confirmed she was dating Blake Griffin by ditching them both and focusing her time and energy on the former Los Angeles Clippers star. That said, despite their many outings with one another, Jenner and Griffin never actually confirmed that they were an official couple. Instead, they enjoyed several months of dating in private before ending their reported romance.

