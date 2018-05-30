‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Teases Parts Of The Show’s Last Episode Might Have Already Been Filmed

The actress hints that she not only knows how the series ends, but that she may have already shot some of the final scenes.

This Is Us still has plenty of stories to tell about the Pearson family, but the ending to the show has already been planned by series creator Dan Fogelman. Now, This Is Us star Mandy Moore is teasing that some of the ending scenes to the hit NBC drama have already been filmed.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moore was asked if she knows what will happen in the This Is Us series finale.

“I don’t know! Maybe parts of the ending have been shot!”

Because This Is Us features a flashback and flash forward format, Moore’s response hints that some scenes may have been shot while the series younger stars are a certain age. The show routinely features the Pearson kids, the Big Three, at ages 10 and 17, and the actors who play those kids aren’t getting any younger.

While there has been no announcement on when the final season of This Is Us will occur, the hit series is currently renewed for a third season, set to start filming in July. Moore promised that the ending to the series is “a ways off.”

But although the end of This Is Us will eventually come, Mandy Moore told ET it gives her comfort to know that showrunner Dan Fogelman has given serious thought as to how the beloved characters’ stories will end.

“It gives me solace to at least know that Dan knows how the show is going to end, He’s not flying by the seat of his pants, you know? Like, there is sort of a through line and a punctuation point and he knows how it all comes together.”

In a previous interview with ET, Mandy Moore’s TV son, Sterling K. Brown, hinted that the cast knows what will happen in the series finale. Brown also told Entertainment Weekly that the future-set scene between Randall and his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) in the ending moments of the Season 2 finale holds a clue to the eventual ending of the NBC drama series.

“When you see that flash-forward to the future, it will ultimately help to illuminate what the end of our story will be,” Brown told Entertainment Weekly last month.

This Is Us fans were left with several cliffhangers at the end of the second season. Fans will find out more about that mysterious flash forward, as well as other storylines dealing with Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) journey to Vietnam and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) bout with depression when the show picks up for Season 3 later this year.

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall.