Brody Jenner Says Kendall & Kylie Completely Ignored His Wedding Invitation

Brody Jenner says his little sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, will not be at his wedding. While rumors have been running wild that the former Hills star may not have invited the girls to his nuptials, Brody says that simply isn’t true.

According to a May 29 report by People Magazine, Brody Jenner confirms that he did invite both Kendall and Kylie Jenner to his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter in Bali. However, both of his famous half-sisters completely ignored the invites, and never even responded at all.

Brody claims he and Kaitlynn “never heard” from the Jenner girls, and that they did not RSVP to his wedding invitation. He also revealed that he would have liked to have his sisters in attendance for his big day.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think. We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there,” Brody revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall and Kylie won’t be the only family members missing from Brody Jenner’s wedding day. Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, will also skip out on the ceremony. Cait is reportedly much too busy with work commitments to fly to Bali and watch her son get married.

A source tells the magazine that Caitlyn Jenner’s work commitments were set up months ago and were unable to be changed. However, there is reportedly no animosity between Brody and his dad. Insiders claim that everything is fine, and that Cait will be throwing Brody and his new wife a big party when they return home.

“Everything is good between them. She will be throwing a big party for them when the newlyweds return to town.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is allegedly hurt that Brody Jenner decided not to invite her to the wedding. Kim and Brody were reportedly close in the past, and sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian expected an invite to his big day. However, Kim allegedly sent her former step-brother a gift anyway to show she’s the bigger person.

“Kim and Brody used to be very close. She expected more from him. It hurts that he snubbed her like this, but she didn’t sink to his level. She actually sent them a gift anyway, just to prove she’s the bigger person,” the insider dished.

Brody Jenner did not speak out on the idea of inviting any member of the Kardashian family to the wedding.