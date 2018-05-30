Serena Williams Becomes A Warrior Princess At French Open Wearing Black Catsuit, Blows Up Twitter

Serena Williams is back at the French Open and making quite a statement.

Serena Williams has not only returned to her first Grand Slam since giving birth to her first child last September, but she is back with a vengeance. The tennis pro played her first round match against Kristyna Pliskova at Roland Garros on Tuesday. She ended up in a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over the Czech, as reported by ESPN, but it was her outfit that got people talking. Photos quickly circulated and Twitter went crazy over her memorable return to the French Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion strolled out onto the Philippe-Chatrier court confidently wearing a tight-fitting black Nike suit that had her looking like she was ready to start scaling walls. Serena herself joked on Twitter calling her outfit a catsuit. It was accented with a hot pink belt around the middle and silvery Nike shoes. She was a force to be reckoned with.

Twitter soon blew up with tennis fans commenting on the comeback of Serena Williams and her amazing fashion statement. The new mom is known for changing things up when it comes to fashion on the tennis courts, and even stirring the pot a bit. However, people seemed to love this number. Serena definitely ruled the day on Tuesday at the French Open.

The 36-year-old tennis great explained why she chose this particular suit to make her return to the French Open. She dished that it represents those women who have been through a tough pregnancy like she had with the birth of Alexis Olympia. She remarked that it was an encouragement for mothers who are bouncing back both mentally and physically from childbirth. She posted on Twitter, “If I can do it, so can you.”

Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/xXb3BKDGNF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2018

In describing how she felt while wearing the catsuit, Serena laughed saying that she felt like she was a warrior wearing it, kind of like a queen from Wakanda. This is a reference to the Black Panther movie. She said that it was her way of being a superhero.

The shiny catsuit not only provided lots of fun and a message for new moms, but Serena also mentioned that it had another purpose as well. She said that it helps to keep her blood circulating to help prevent the blood clots that have caused her major issues.

“I had a lot of problems with my blood clots. God, I don’t know how many I have had in the past 12 months. So there is definitely a little functionality to it. I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going. It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I can be able to play without any problems.”

The catsuit was definitely a hit on social media. It even got the attention of Piers Morgan who was impressed by Serena’s Nike masterpiece. He called it, “a hot catsuit.”

I know it's a criminal offence to pay a woman an aesthetic compliment these days, but this is a HOT catsuit @serenawilliams. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Qwka5DFc9y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2018

Williams came into the French Open this year as an unseeded player thanks to a ruling by French officials. However, she has gone into this Grand Slam tournament even more determined than ever to be victorious. She is off to a good start and has proven that she may just be a superhero after all.