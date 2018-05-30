‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Romance For Emma & Alexander, Katie & Wyatt Flounder Thanks To Thorne

New B&B summer spoilers promise a sizzling hot summer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise a sizzling romance and toned bodies for a titillating summer. The CBS soap opera is introducing some new characters who will provide some hot action in the months to come. Earlier this year, Emma (Nia Sioux) joined the team at Forrester as an intern. According to She Knows Soaps, she may find love with Alexander Avant (Adain Bradley). Providing a refreshing break from known, yet tried-and-tested characters, these newbies will add a new dimension to life at Forrester Creations during the summer months.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Alexander is Julius’ (Obba Babatundé) nephew from the UK, although he was originally born in Kansas. B&B fans know that Julius has a difficult personality and there may be some adjustments that he needs to make in order to accommodate his nephew. It is not yet known what brought him over the ocean, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers do state that he has a secret. Interestingly, Alexander will make his appearance on June 15, the same day that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) returns. B&B fans will remember that she left with Thomas (Pierson Fode) to make a new life in New York. Could there be a connection between these two?

Over the years, the Bikini Beach Club has been the summer hangout for characters wishing to catch a tan. Soap Hub reports that there will be a new bartender, Danny (Keith Carlos), serving the drinks for at least three episodes. Perhaps it is here that the romance will go down between the young intern and her British beau.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that trouble awaits Wyatt and Katie. BB fans know that Katie and Wyatt have had a difficult time in the recent past. First, Bill (Don Diamont) commanded that they call off their engagement, and they complied because Katie did not want to lose custody of their son, Will. However, they are still secretly seeing each other but very few people know the real status of their relationship.

They also have been through a rough patch because Wyatt was being bribed by Bill to keep quiet about his role in breaking up Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy. Wyatt was shocked when Katie encouraged him to comply with Bill’s wishes, but eventually he did come clean to Liam. Katie did pull him aside and let him know that she understands why he was honest with his brother.

As their relationship is rather fragile at the moment, it is easy to see why Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) may come between them. Plus, Thorne just doesn’t know that Katie and Wyatt are still seeing each other. Tune into CBS to catch Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and then check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates and fan reactions.