Britney Spears Shares Adorable Photo With Her Kids Amid Child Support Battle

Britney Spears is sharing adorable new pictures of herself spending some quality time with her two sons amid an increasingly nasty battle with their dad, her former husband Kevin Federline. People reports that Spears gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mom on Instagram this week where she confessed that her boys have grown up so much that they’re actually bigger than she is now.

Spears shared two adorable photos of her family time with 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James on Instagram on May 29 where she appeared to be enjoying a sweet lunch date with her kids.

The pictures showed the trio all smiling for the camera as they enjoyed some family time together, while Sean could be seen with his arm around Jayden as they sat together in matching white tops.

Britney then opened up about how much her kids have grown in the caption.

“Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays,” Spears wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo she shared with her close to 20 million followers on the social media site, adding a heart emoji and a pancake emoji.

She then teased that “the boys are bigger than me now!!!!!” alongside a winking face that was also sticking out its tongue.

The adorable family photo has already racked up hundreds of thousands of likes from the “Toxic” singer’s fans, receiving more than 473,000 likes in just over 14 hours.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Britney’s sweet glimpse into how she spent her Sunday with her kids comes amid a little drama with their dad Kevin.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, Kevin’s divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed that Federline is now looking to get the amount of child support he receives from Britney bumped from $20,000 to potentially three times that amount in order to take care of their children.

He told the outlet that he believes Kevin is entitled to at least three times the amount he’s getting now.

Spears and her team haven’t publicly responded to Kaplan’s claims, though Britney has been very open about her love of motherhood in the past.

In addition to sharing various photos and videos with her kids on social media, Britney told Marie Claire UK in 2016 that becoming a mom has changed her and made her more accepting of herself.

“Becoming a mother and being with my boys has made me so much more accepting of myself,” Britney told the British publication of being a mom to her two boys. “I’m their mom, whatever. That has been a really big thing for me over these last few years.”

Per Daily Mail, Spears also got candid about her role as a mom in a 2014 interview with Vegas magazine, where she confessed that she worries all the time about her boys and is also a “mom all the way” despite also being one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“When I’m being a mom, I’m mom all the way,” she explained of her parenting style. “I’m worried all the time, and always thinking about what we should be doing and should not be doing.”