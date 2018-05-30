Royal Family Website Adds Significant Missing Detail To Meghan Markle Biography

The important item that was absent from the new Duchess of Sussex's official page.

The British royal family has added a significant missing detail to Meghan Markle’s, the new Duchess of Sussex, biography on their official website after a glaring omission that had royal watchers scratching their heads.

Apparently, in the first version of the biography about the Duchess, there was no mention of her former life as an actress. The webpage is a tribute to the former Suits star as well as a mission statement of her plans as a member of the British royal family. However, some were disappointed that the website’s original page appeared to gloss over her former life.

One disappointed and confused Twitter user wrote, “I’m so very much in love with Meghan Markle bio on the royal website, BUT WHERE IS HER SUITS AND DEAL OR NO DEAL CAREER.”

Express reported that this glaring mistake has since been revised and Markle’s official bio now reflects all her accomplishments. Markle’s royal biography details where she went to school and college, including the degrees she received after graduating in 2003 while double majoring in Theater and International Relations at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Duchess also worked an internship at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned to speak Spanish, cited the website. She also studied French for six years.

The site reported, “After university Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her,” the site detailed.

The royal family website also noted Markle’s career as the creator, editor, and writer of The Tig, a popular lifestyle website. “Alongside her successful career as an actress, Her Royal Highness also wrote and edited a lifestyle website called The Tig which she used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food, and fashion,” the site also added.

On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. Cosmopolitan reported that the former Suits star and her new husband will reportedly head to Alberta’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and hit up the Outlook Cabin—which costs around $8,850 CAD (or $6,818.13 USD) per night.