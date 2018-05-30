Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra ‘Dating And It’s Brand New,’ Reports ‘Us Weekly,’ See Timeline Of Alleged Romance

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be 2018's hottest and most powerful couple yet.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may be the newest and hottest couple on the celebrity circuit. According to Us Weekly, a source exclusively confirmed to them that the two A-listers were seeing each other.

“It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

The Quantico actress returned from London last week after attending her best friend, Meghan Markle’s, wedding on May 19, 2018. Chopra, 35, was then seen with Jonas, 25, several times during the following week. However, this is not the first time that questions were raised about their relationship status. In 2017, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel asked if there was something going on between them when they arrived at the Met Gala together. Upon review of the Jimmy Kimmel interview clip, Priyanka answered the question rather noncommittally at the time.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old? “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together. It was fun. “Oh, really interesting.”

The Met Gala took place on May 1 last year and the Kimmel interview took place on May 10. It’s interesting that even at that stage, eyebrows were being raised at the two appearing at an event together.

Here is a timeline of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ time together.

May 1, 2017: Chopra and the Jonas arrive at the Met Gala on a bus together. Priyanka claims that they decided to go together because they were both wearing the same designer. Chopra said that they knew each other and “it just ended up working out.”

May 25, 2018: The pair went to a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show. The show was at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Us Weekly reports that the two left their seats during intermission and went to the concessions stand. They did return to their seats to see the latter half of the show but left before the end.

May 26, 2018: Still in Los Angeles, they attended a Dodgers game. A witness told the magazine that, “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy.”

“They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

May 28, 2018: Over Memorial Day weekend, according to one of Nick’s friend’s Instagram feeds, the two also spent some time together on a boat. The pic was posted on May 29, and is captioned, “Glen yesterday with friends 2/2.” The photo shows the two of them cuddling, surrounded by friends including Glee’s Chord Overstreet.

It seems as if a relationship may have been in the works for a long time. Judging by the pics, they seem to make a very cute couple.