Roseanne Barr’s Ambien Defense Gets Roasted As Twitter Users Share Their Own Ambien ‘Experiences’

Many reacted to Barr's post about "Ambien tweeting" by claiming they used the sedative in the past, did crazy things while under its influence, but never resorted to racist behavior.

Hours after ABC executives canceled Roseanne Barr’s eponymous sitcom for offensive comments she made about a former Barack Obama aide, the controversial comedian was back on Twitter after previously saying she would be shutting down her account, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. After apologizing to her former Roseanne coworkers who lost their jobs because of the show’s cancellation, the 65-year-old Barr made a few more Twitter posts on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, including one where she hinted that she was on the sedative Ambien when she made the offending tweet.

“I think Joe Rogan is right about Ambien,” Barr said on Twitter, shortly after confirming she will be on the comedian and UFC commentator’s podcast on Friday.

“Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien – cracked eggs on the wall at 2 a.m., etc.”

According to the Huffington Post, Roseanne Barr’s Ambien defense caused the drug to trend on Twitter soon after she made the comments, as several users chimed in with their own Ambien “experiences,” many of which seemed to be mocking how Roseanne seemingly blamed her actions on the use of a popular sedative.

“While on Ambien I’ve made sandwiches, initiated sex with my husband, and called a friend to read her poetry at 3 a.m., and didn’t remember doing any of it. But I wasn’t a racist a**hole,” read the tweet of one user.

Actor and producer Emerson Collins posted a screen grab of a tweet where Roseanne Barr admitted to “Ambien tweeting,” and quipped that the drug will make him do a variety of unusual things, but will not “turn [him] into some one-man community theatre production of The Accidental Racist.”

Yet another user whose tweet was shared by the Huffington Post went even further, saying that if Roseanne’s Ambien defense does hold up, then “those tiki-torch-wielding [Charlottesville] marchers must have all been tripping balls” on the sedative.

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

If ambien was responsible for Roseanne's tweet then what the hell is trump taking? — Jon O. (@OriginalJLP) May 30, 2018

Things I’ve done on Ambien: – Cut a full watermelon and ate the whole thing. – Walked the dog, with only my underwear on and wearing my wife’s pink slippers. – Ordered a full new living room for $5,000. Things I have never done on Ambien: Be a racist. — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 30, 2018

According to WebMD’s fact sheet on the drug, Ambien is also known by the generic name zolpidem, and is used to treat insomnia in adults. Ideally, it is supposed to help adult users fall asleep faster by producing a “calming effect.” Typical side effects may include dizziness, but in some cases, Ambien use could result in a number of rare, yet substantially more serious issues, such as hallucinations, new or worsening depression, suicidal ideations, and aggressive behavior.

About an hour after Roseanne Barr’s “Ambien tweeting” defense was posted, Digital Spy wrote that the actress made another Twitter post, this time saying that other comedians “have said worse,” adding that she’s “tired of being attacked and belittled” more than these individuals. Barr did not specify which comedians she was referring to, but she stressed that she will defend herself and call out followers who get out of line if she has to.