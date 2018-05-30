Roseanne Barr Tells Fans Not To Boycott ABC After ‘Roseanne’ Cancelation

The 'Roseanne' star says she regrets her tweet more than losing her show.

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter to apologize to her co-stars and fans hours after her ABC sitcom was canceled, and she has a message to those who plan to boycott the network: Don’t. While Barr retweeted several posts that slam the network for not firing other ABC stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Joy Behar for their past controversial comments, the Roseanne star told fans not to defend her or take their anger out on ABC.

Barr was fired by ABC after she posted a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in a social media spree that also included attacks on Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. The 65-year-old comedian issued an apology to Jarrett and later told fans what she did was unforgivable.

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” Barr posted to Twitter. “I went 2 far & do not want it defended– it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Barr, who also revealed that she had taken the sleeping aid Ambien before posting the tweet about Jarrett, appealed to fans not to boycott her former network. Barr tweeted:

“Please don’t start all of that boycott ABC stuff. I’m not a censor and they have the right to do what they wish. It’s all ok.”

Roseanne Barr also apologized to the hundreds of writers and actors who lost their jobs over her “stupid” tweet, and she asked fans not to defend her anymore. Barr took to Twitter to write: “‘Hey guys, don’t defend me, it’s sweet of you 2 try, but…losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labeled a racist over one tweet- that I regret even more.”

In a short statement announcing the cancelation of the Roseanne reboot, Roseanne Barr’s behavior was described as “abhorrent” by ABC executives. But many Roseanne fans have come to the star’s defense and have petitioned to boycott ABC and its sponsors. You can see some of the angry fan reaction to the cancelation of Roseanne Barr’s show below.

Bring back Roseanne! Boycott ABC!!! We need a Network with backbone!!! — Bonita Jo Chambers (@BonitaJoChambe1) May 30, 2018

#boycott ABC I guess only liberals can have opinions — maureen (@maureenknott) May 29, 2018

Boycott ABC and their hypocrite sponsors!! #Istandwithroseanne — Cherie98 (@Cherie98) May 29, 2018

Boycott all .@ABC advertisers as payback for canceling.@therealroseanne — Ari David (@AriDavidUSA) May 29, 2018

Those who have been watching Roseanne know about her show being cancelled due to something that was said about a former Obama Aide. I call on those who follow me to boycott ABC and its programming until she is allowed back on TV. #BoycottABC — Charles Shappley (@singleguy34) May 29, 2018

Im gonna just say this… @ABC you’re garbage for canceling @therealroseanne — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) May 30, 2018

On Tuesday morning, Roseanne Barr’s firing played out swiftly behind the scenes. Hours after the actress posted the tweet about Valerie Jarrett, executives at ABC and its parent company, Disney, pulled the plug on Roseanne.

According to CNN, Roseanne Barr, her publicist, and Roseanne executive producer Tom Werner spoke on a conference call where Barr was described as “contrite” as she was told that cancellation of her sitcom was a possibility. The show’s producers and Roseanne Barr’s castmates found out about the decision to end the show when ABC issued a statement a few hours later. ABC sources told CNN that advertisers were not a factor in the decision to end Roseanne.