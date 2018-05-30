‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Body In A Neon Bikini

Porsha is showing off her imperfections in a skimpy bikini.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is proving that she’s certainly not shy when it comes to her body as she showed off some serious skin in a neon yellow bikini. Per Celebrity Insider, the reality star put her body on display – flaws and all – as she shared a number of stunning bikini photos with her fans on Instagram this week.

Porsha shared multiple pictures of herself posing in the bright bikini to the social media site this week during her recent trip to Jamaica.

In one of the photos posted by the reality star on May 29, Porsha admitted that she was embracing some of her minor imperfections by showing off some faint marks on her stomach that she got as a result of chicken pox.

“Love my chicken pox on my tummy lol I used to [be] hard headed,” Williams captioned the bikini photo, which showed her arching her back and dipping her hair into the pool as she took a dip to cool off.

In another snap she shared with fans this week from her exotic vacation, Porsha waded into the swimming pool before laying down on her side to reveal her toned abs to the camera as she posed with her hand on her head.

????Drip???? #KiniSlide ????@eyeofray A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on May 29, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

Another bikini photo posted to her Instagram account showed Williams staring into the camera in her neon yellow bikini as she enjoyed some time in the sun.

But it certainly wasn’t just Porsha who was proudly showing off her bikini body on social media.

In another photo the Real Housewives star shared with fans, her sister Lauren Williams showed off her own two-piece swimwear which was a little more modest than her sister’s.

As the siblings posed together in the pool, Lauren sported a long-sleeved patterned blue bikini top with matching bottoms and a sarong.

Williams captioned the photo with the hashtag #WilliamsSeesters before then sharing another of the twosome enjoying their pool day together with two princess emojis.

The sisters’ bikini photos came shortly after Bravo reported that Porsha shared a picture of herself and her sister which had fans doing a double take. She uploaded a snap of the twosome together that showed them looking very similar as they donned matching rainbow dresses while attending Philly Pride last month.

Jason Merrit / Getty Images

Porsha’s impressive bikini snaps come shortly after Inquisitr reported that the reality star may finally have patched things up with one of her fellow RHOA stars.

Williams was was spotted looking pretty happy with frenemy Phaedra Parks earlier this month as they spent some time together amid their nasty feud.

Bossip confirmed that the Williams and Parks were seen posing together at a friend’s birthday party in early May where they appeared to confirm that they were back on friendly terms more than a year after their pretty epic fallout on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.