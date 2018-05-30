‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thursday, May 31: Liam Blasts Bill, Steffy Trips & Falls – Baby In Trouble

New B&B spoilers reveal that Steffy and Liam's baby may be in trouble.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 31 promise that Liam (Scott Clifton) will finally get the chance to tell (Don Diamont) Bill exactly what he thinks of him. The confrontation is long overdue and B&B fans are longing to see the faceoff. However, although it may feel good to finally tell his father off, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) drama is far from over. Steffy will take a fall today that will result in her going into premature labor. Kelly’s life may be at stake if they don’t get help quickly.

There was a reason Bill wasn’t invited to the wedding, and it has everything to do with his obsession with Steffy. However, Liam found out that his father never had a secret ongoing affair with Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) called the wedding off when they found out the truth. Now the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicates that a furious Liam will finally face his father. According to The TV Watercooler, Liam will blast Bill about breaking up his marriage and his strange obsession with Steffy. In the weekly promo video, Liam tells his dad, “You’re sick,” and how he uses them for his own gain.

“You use us like chess pieces.”

From Bill’s perspective, everyone has turned against him. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) betrayed him and told Liam the truth, and this after everything that he gave and promised him. Liam is angry with him for breaking up his marriage, staging a scene and sleeping with his wife when they were married. Even Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is no longer complying to his every whim. It seems as if he didn’t learn his lesson while he was in hospital and is still in the business of evil misdeeds. Therefore, it seems only logical that Dollar Bill would rush over to Steffy after his fight with Liam, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Steffy’s mood is better than it has ever been. Now that the wedding is called off, she finally has a fighting chance of winning Liam back. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, tease that Bill unexpectedly arrives at Steffy’s house. She has words for the man who tried to ruin her life.

“You’re a psychopath.” “I did it all for you and our future.”

Steffy retorts, “You messed with the wrong woman.” She has suffered too much at the hands of this man, and mindful of how he has twisted their past visits to his advantage, she slams the door on him. However, the heavily pregnant Steffy trips and falls. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the baby may be in trouble if she doesn’t act quickly.