‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Tuesday, May 29: Hope Cancels Wedding, Katie Forgives Wyatt, Steffy Sees Liam

Hope gracefully calls off wedding after learning the truth.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 29 states that Hope (Annika Noelle) had just found out that Bill (Don Diamont) was responsible for making it seem as if he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were having an affair. Hope was shocked but trying to figure out what the next step to take. According to the Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, Hope realized that before Wyatt witnessed the romantic scene and told his brother, Liam (Scott Clifton) was on his way to reunite with his wife. Liam was devastated that he didn’t believe Steffy when she said that there was nothing going on.

Hope summarized what had happened, stating that Steffy had broken his trust when she had slept with his father. The tearful bride wanted to know if he wished that he hadn’t proposed or made loved to her now that he knows the truth. According to the Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, Liam assures Hope that he has always loved her and does not regret making love to her. Hope declares that they cannot get married in this situation and the pair make their way downstairs where they share the news.

Liam and Hope reflect on the consequences of Bill's actions and make a life-changing decision. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MOpVRgf5Ec #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/f5Z6q95Tbn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 29, 2018

Downstairs everyone was discussing whether or not the nuptials would continue. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was adamant that the big day would continue and even wanted to go upstairs to find out what was going on. However, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the rest of the guests stopped her. Katie (Heather Tom) pulled Wyatt (Darin Brooks) aside and told him that she was proud of him for telling the truth. Wyatt responded that he needed to get the truth off his chest even though she believed Liam would be happy with her niece, according the Bold and the Beautiful recap.

As Hope and Liam arrive downstairs, the guests flock around them. Brooke immediately wants to put her daughter’s veil back on so that the wedding can continue, but Hope then told everyone that the wedding was off. Rick (Jacob Young) wanted to know if Liam had called it off, Hope replied that she was responsible.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Wyatt gives back as good as he gets when Bill takes back everything he’s previously offered. Steffy and Hope square off. An angry and intense Liam confronts Bill. Ridge pleads with Liam to reunite with Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jzHCPUQ6R9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 26, 2018

In the meantime, Ridge had let his daughter know that the wedding was off and told her to go to Liam at the cabin. When Hope arrived, she once again asked Liam to come back to her and the baby. They put their hands on her stomach and wondered if Kelly recognized her dad’s voice.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill argued over whether Wyatt would tell Liam or not Justin believed that he would, and Bill didn’t think so. Justin refused to make a call to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) to find out how the wedding was progressing. Wyatt arrived and informed his father that the wedding was cancelled and that he had told Liam everything.