Entertainment sources think Goodman will have no trouble getting other work

Sources are wondering what Roseanne Barr’s behavior is going to mean for the rest of the cast of the reboot show Roseanne, and that includes actor John Goodman. NOLA says that the longtime New Orleans resident Goodman is being temporarily stained with the behavior of Barr, but that he will bounce back.

As with most projects that John Goodman has been tied to, Roseanne was made better by Goodman’s appearance as Dan Conner. Before the house of cards crumbled over the last 24 hours, people were talking about Goodman for Emmy consideration, but what now? Will the cancellation of the series mean that the actor’s performance will be wiped from the memory of the voters?

NOLA says that from reputation, Goodman is truly a good man, one of the Hollywood good guys, and the opposite of a “diva.” Goodman has always been a journeyman actor who wasn’t necessarily the star but always made a project better (that was absolutely the truth when it came to the HBO series Treme).

In the long run, the stink of the current Roseanne situation won’t stick to Goodman, Laurie Metcalfe or Sara Gilbert, but it will fall squarely in the lap of Roseanne Barr.

As to what John Goodman is really thinking at this moment, we can’t possibly know what is running through his mind, but Goodman was spotted walking his dog around New Orleans looking fairly annoyed says Daily Mail. Is it because he’s furious at Roseanne Barr, or because he doesn’t want one more member of the press to ask him just what he thinks of the horrific situation, and how many people will now be scrambling to find a new job? It’s hard to know, but at one point, Goodman had his head in his hand, understandably stressed about something.

Though Barr is trying to mitigate the situation by returning to Twitter, the scene of the crime to blame the sleeping pill Ambien, it’s far little too late.

“Guy,s I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible.”

Goodman, 65, was seen walking his Golden Retriever with a hangdog look on his own face. While the sought-after actor has not commented on what was said on Twitter late Monday night, it’s safe to say that Goodman and much of the Roseanne cast didn’t share her views.