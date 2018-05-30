Roseanne Barr Releases First Statement After Show’s Cancellation

She's back on Twitter!

Roseanne Barr reappeared on Twitter hours after it was revealed that her show was canceled due to insensitive comments she made on the social networking site.

Roseanne released her first statement following the show’s cancellation and told her fans not to feel sorry for her. She also apologized again for costing all of the cast and crew their jobs following her “stupid tweet” about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. She also revealed that she would be making an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast this Friday to talk about the controversy.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast friday,” Roseanne Barr tweeted on Tuesday night.

Barr, who said she was quitting Twitter after the racist tweet scandal, didn’t stay away long. The actress returned that very day to state her message to fans and haters alike, as well as retweet plenty of her supporters who called out other television personalities who have made insensitive comments and jokes and kept their jobs.

Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast friday. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many of Roseanne’s co-stars spoke out about her tweets following the show’s shocking cancellation. Actress Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the series, revealed that she was very “sad” about the entire situation, and made it crystal clear that her co-star’s comments do not reflect those of the rest of the show’s cast.

Emma Kenney, who played the role of Harris, revealed to her Twitter followers that she had planned on quitting the show, and had even contacted her manager to set the exit in motion, but found out about the cancellation in the process. Kenney said she was proud of those who would not let bullying stand.

Michael Fishman, Roseanne Barr’s on-screen son, also opened up about the situation, revealing that he is teaching his own children to be inclusive, and not spread similar messages like that of his co-star.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Roseanne Barr is very angry with her co-stars for condemning her online when they allegedly agreed to “weather the storm” with her. Rumor has it she will set out to expose their betrayal in the coming days, and could even do so on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Meanwhile, Roseanne’s co-stars Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman have yet to make statements on the controversy.