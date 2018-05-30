Donald Trump Jr. Under Fire For Retweeting Roseanne Barr’s Bigoted Tweet

Donald Trump's eldest son has defended his retweet.

Donald Trump Jr. is coming under fire for retweeting one of the bigoted statements from Roseanne Barr that led ABC to abruptly cancel the actress and comedian’s show on Tuesday.

Barr went on a Twitter tirade early in the week, comparing Barack Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett (a black woman) to an ape. Roseanne also called billionaire George Soros a “Nazi” who she accused of turning in fellow Jews during the Holocaust. Soros was 13 years old at the time of the Holocaust. As Page Six noted, the tweets were a hit with Donald Trump’s son.

Donald Trump Jr. seemed particularly fond of Roseanne’s tweets calling out George Soros. After falsely claiming that Chelsea Clinton married the nephew of George Soros, Roseanne wrote an apology to Clinton that again blasted Soros with discredited claims.

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?” Barr tweeted.

Roseanne then followed it up with another tweet, claiming that Soros had a goal to “overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor ‘feelings’ instead-and call everyone who is alarmed by that ‘racist’.” Donald Trump Jr. responded by liking the tweet.

Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. had long shown his support for Roseanne Barr. After her Roseanne revival debuted to record-high ratings earlier this year, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate her and to skewer some of the late-night television hosts who often lampoon his father.

Wow amazing. Congrats @therealroseanne. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too… seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint. #Rosanne https://t.co/JNaLjxS0fs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

After a number of news outlets reported on Donald Trump Jr.’s affinity for Roseanne’s tweet spreading discredited claims about George Soros, Trump Jr. fought back. He accused Page Six of “lying and obfuscating” and claimed that the tweet he retweeted was not anti-Semitic.

Page Six is doing what they normally do, lying and obfuscating. They know full well that I did not RT anything that was anti-semitic, but I guess facts don’t matter when you’re a dishonest, clickbait rag. #FAKENEWS https://t.co/7vdQKNTasd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 29, 2018

This is now the second time in a few days that Donald Trump Jr. has come under scrutiny for his social media posts. Over the weekend, Trump posted a picture together with his children that critics said was insensitive given reports that immigrant parents have been separated from their children while entering the United States. Donald Trump has come under fire for the policy, which has pulled apart families even among those legally entering the United States to seek asylum.

Donald Trump Jr. has not made any statement since ABC announced that it had canceled Roseanne Barr’s new show, and neither has his father.