Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and her fiance Jack Brooksbank are planning their very own royal wedding for this October at the same location that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married earlier this month. But what should royal watchers expect?

While many details of the big day are still unknown for the fall wedding of Eugenie and Jack, it is thought that Princess Beatrice will be the maid of honor says Express.

“Princess Eugenie is likely to choose her sister Princess Beatrice to be her maid-of-honor at her wedding.”

Kate Middleton chose her younger sister Pippa as her maid of honor, and those in the know assume that the York girls will do the same. At a charity event earlier this year, Princess Eugenie gave a speech about her older sister and how she feels about her. The two princesses are just one year apart.

“As my big sister, you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other – no matter what.”

At the most recent royal wedding, Meghan Markle chose not to have an official maid of honor, as she had a circle of close friends, and her sister was not invited to the wedding.

OK Magazine says that on October 12th, Princess Eugenie might break away from the recent tradition set by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and go her own way when choosing her wedding dress. Eugenie has been known to do her own thing and she might do that on her big day says royal watchers.

The last two royal brides wore sleeves, but will Eugenie, who will be the first actual princess to walk down the aisle in recent years.

Clare Szabo from River Elliot Bridal believes Eugenie’s dress will be bolder than Kate or Meghan’s.

“Renowned for breaking royal dress codes, Princess Eugenie is often seen wearing bolder prints and styles to important occasions, so I think we can definitely expect something a little different for her wedding dress.”

Though Meghan Markle ended up choosing Givenchy for her wedding gown, many people thought she would choose Erdem, a designer that Eugenie favors. Szabo believes that the bride to be will choose something with a fuller skirt whereas Meghan chose a sheath-style dress, and Kate went with a fitted bodice.

“The label’s strikingly bold feminine style very much suits Eugenie and what we are used to seeing her wear. She most often looks fabulous in a full skirt with cinched waist, so I expect a definite contrast to Meghan’s slim, tailored look.”

Royal protocol generally calls for a long sleeve or coverage, but Szabo believes that is likely where Eugenie will really buck the trend, perhaps choosing a cap sleeve instead.