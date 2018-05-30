Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels Hurt That She Wasn’t Invited To Brody Jenner’s Wedding, They Used To Be Close

Kim feels snubbed, but she's not the only one.

Kim Kardashian is said to be very upset about not getting an invite to her former step-brother Brody Jenner’s wedding in Bali. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was once close with Brody, but the pair have fallen out of contact over the years.

According to a May 29 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian was expecting to be invited to Brody Jenner’s wedding to Kaitlynn Carter. However, Jenner completely left her and Kanye West off the guest list. While Brody and Kim were once tight and considered each other brother and sister, things have drastically changed between the Kardashian and Jenner families over the years, including their parents getting divorced, and his father, Caitlyn Jenner’s transition.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim Kardashian decided to send Brody Jenner a wedding gift even though she didn’t get an invite.

“Kim and Brody used to be very close. She expected more from him. It hurts that he snubbed her like this, but she didn’t sink to his level. She actually sent them a gift anyway, just to prove she’s the bigger person,” the insider dished.

However, the mother-of-three wasn’t the only member of the family to be snubbed from the wedding. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Brody Jenner didn’t invite any members of the Kardashian family to his wedding, including his very own half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, whom he allegedly believes are more Kardashians than they are Jenners.

“Brody hasn’t invited any of the Kardashians to his wedding, and that includes Kylie and Kendall, whom he views as more Kardashian than Jenner, despite their last name. Brody hates all the drama that goes along with the Kardashians, and he thinks they’re all really phony. He doesn’t want the most special day in his life to be turned into a big old Kardashian circus, that’s just his idea of hell.”

Meanwhile, Brody’s own father, Caitlyn Jenner, will also not be attending the wedding ceremony. Sources have revealed to Page Six that Caitlyn is simply too busy with work responsibilities and commitments to fly to Bali to celebrate his son’s big day. The news of Cait’s absence from the wedding comes just days after she revealed she was missing her family, and that it was hard for her to be apart of her children’s lives due to everyone’s busy schedules. Jenner also revealed she often felt lonely without her family members close by.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are set to be married in Bali any day now without Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, or any of his other famous family members in attendance.