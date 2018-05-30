John Goodman Spotted Looking Sad After ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

John Goodman was spotted out and about after news was revealed that his sitcom, Roseanne, had been cancelled. The show, which featured Goodman as the titled character’s husband, was axed by ABC after Roseanne Barr’s recent Twitter controversy.

According to a May 29 report by TMZ, John Goodman was seen out in his hometown of New Orleans while walking his dog just shortly after news broke of Roseanne‘s cancellation. The fan favorite actor looked to be visibly upset after the controversy erupted online.

John Goodman is known for his many roles, but playing the character of Dan Conner on Roseanne is arguably his most famous. The actor portrayed a lovable, hard working, family man trying hard to make ends meet and support his family with his beloved wife by his side.

The recent Roseanne revival had many fans remembering just how much they loved John Goodman and his fictional character. However, that’s all over now. On Tuesday, ABC announced that they would be cancelling the hit show, despite the huge ratings its gave the network. ABC president, Channing Dungey revealed that the decision to cancel the sitcom was made because of Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet against former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, many of the Roseanne cast members spoke out following the cancellation news. Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the series, told fans that she was very upset by the entire situation, and make it clear that Barr’s opinions did not reflect those of the rest of the cast.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert tweeted.

Meanwhile, Emma Kenney, who played the character of Darlene’s daughter, Harris, also spoke out following the scandal. Kenney revealed that she had called her manager to quit the show, but instead found out that it had been cancelled due to Roseanne’s shocking tweet.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @ iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever,” Kenney tweeted.

As for John Goodman, he has yet to make a statement about the Roseanne cancellation. However, fans are waiting to see what he may say following the controversy.