Sofia Richie Draws Comparisons To Kourtney Kardashian After Laying Out In Skimpy Two-Piece

Sofia Richie appeared to be loving the scenery of St. Barts and she took the opportunity to pose for several bikini-clad photos. Comparisons are now being drawn between Sofia's pics and those posted to Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram earlier this year.

Sofia Richie appeared to be enjoying the relaxing beachfront scenery on the island of St. Barts. The 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie traveled to the tropical paradise with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. The pair escaped the city to enjoy a vacation getaway in celebration of Disick’s 35th birthday.

As she enjoyed the beach, Sofia showed off her toned bikini body while donning a barely there two piece, posing for numerous photos that she later posted on her Instagram account. In a recent report, Daily Mail associated Sofia Richie’s snaps with those posted by Kourtney Kardashian.

The publication made reference to the resemblance between “Scott Disick’s former lady love’s” posts and those of his current girlfriend. Looking at the revealing photographs that Sofia shared on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, it appears that she has, in fact, been inspired by some of the photos previously shared by Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie posted a photo of herself sun tanning while wearing skimpy thong bikini bottoms. In the post, Sofia is sprawled across a white hammock lounger that overlooks the gorgeous blue ocean view. The “cheeky photograph” bore a striking resemblance to one shared by Kourtney Kardashian during her Mexico vacation with Younes Bendjima back in January.

The Kardashian’s are known for their lavish vacations. In the aforementioned picture, Kourtney can be seen lounging on a white futon while facing a similar scene.

A source recently told PEOPLE magazine that Kourtney now trusts Sofia with her children, who are also vacationing with their father. The source furthered their statement by saying that Scott is doing well, is partying less, and spending a lot more time with the children.

“The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

Although the couple traveled with Scott Disick’s children for some family time, Sofia has been working hard. She has been avidly trying to gain clout in the modeling scene. In doing so, it appears that she may have taken some inspiration from Kourtney’s infamous modeling poses.

Sofia enjoyed the ocean view while wearing a black two-piece bathing suit and sunglasses.

The photographed pose that was posted to Sofia Richie’s Instagram account was very similar to one posted by Kourtney last month. Richie appears to have deleted several photos off of her social media that bore an even closer resemblance than the ones on display here.

While facing the ocean, Sofia Richie pulls back her hair in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

Its a pose designed for a model, and a view quite similar to one seen from Scott Disick’s ex-lover earlier this year.

Many correlating observations have been made between the two women in Scott Disick’s life. Rather than getting upset about the scrutiny toward his relationship with Sofia Richie, who is 15 years his junior, Scott revels in the attention.

“I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care. It’s not like I’m mad about it.”

He went on to state that everybody is continuously worried about one thing or another. It’s fine that people are so concerned with his girlfriend since everybody is always “worried about other people’s things.” It appears as if the bikini wars have officially begun.