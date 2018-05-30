Courtney Love Sued By Daughter Francis Bean Cobain’s Ex-Husband, Who Claims She Tried To Have Him Killed

Courtney Love, allegedly, also had Kurt Cobain murdered.

If Courtney Love is trying to escape those persistent “she killed Kurt Cobain” rumors that never seem to die, she has a bit of an uphill battle left to go, especially now that her daughter’s ex-husband has all but accused her of trying to have him killed.

According to TMZ, Isaiah Silva, whose divorce from Francis Bean Cobain was only recently finalized, just filed a lawsuit against his former mother-in-law, Courtney Love, claiming she tried to have him killed because he received possession of Kurt Cobain’s guitar in the divorce.

According to Silva’s lawsuit, on June 3, 2016, Sam Lufti — the same Svengali involved in the Britney Spears breakdown several years ago — and two other people broke into his home in West Hollywood, CA, and burglarized, robbed, assaulted, sexually battered, kidnapped and attempted to murder him.

Silva claims that all this happened because they were trying to obtain Kurt Cobain’s guitar which Frances Bean Cobain had given to him as a present. It’s the last guitar Kurt ever played, the same one that was made famous on MTV Unplugged, which would turn out to be the last performance of Nirvana’s career.

And the story gets even weirder: Silva is suing John Nazarian, actor Ross Butler, and musician Michael Schenk, because he claims they were all in on the conspiracy, with Courtney Love, to have him killed.

Silva, who claims he was “hurt” during the ordeal, also says that they posed as the Los Angeles Police Department to try to gain access. He is asking for unspecified damages.

According to The AV Club, Courtney Love’s alleged involvement in Kurt Cobain’s death has been explored several times. The most recent example is the film Soaked in Bleach, which got its title from the Nirvana song, “Come As You Are.”

However, unlike in the film Kurt and Courtney, which suggested that Love outright murdered Cobain, Soaked in Bleach postulated the theory that Michael “Cali” DeWitt, who was Francis Bean’s nanny, killed Cobain at the request of Love, and did it in such a way as to make it look like a suicide.

If their theory is true, it would indicate a pattern on Love’s part, according to Silva. It does bear stating, however, that Kurt Cobain’s official cause of death was and remains a suicide.

Uncharacteristically — at least for her — Courtney Love hasn’t issued an official comment on the matter, and Silva’s lawyers didn’t get back to TMZ as of press time.