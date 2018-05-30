Arkady Babchenko: Anti-Putin Russian Journalist Shot Dead In His Home, Russia’s ‘Special Services’ Suspected

Babchenko was a former Russian soldier who became one of the country's top war correspondents — and an outspoken critic of Kremlin foreign policy.

Arkady Babchenko, a 41-year-old Russian journalist — a war veteran who then became one of Russia’s top war correspondents — was forced into exile in Ukraine after he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Syrian bombing campaign in 2016, with pro-Putin Russian politicians calling for Babchenko to be stripped of Russian citizenship, and a state-run TV station taking up a petition calling for his deportation — a petition that was then signed by 130,000 of the channel’s viewers.

On Tuesday, Babchenko was shot in the back in his own home by an unknown intruder, in the Ukraine capital of Kiev. He died in an ambulance as he was transported to a nearby hospital, according to a report by China’s Xinhua news agency.

“They shot Arkady in his back, at his own place,” said Ayder Muzhdabayev, the deputy chief of ATR TV, the Ukrainian television network where Babchenko had worked since last year.

According to a report by the independent cable news channel 112 Ukraine, Kiev police now suspect that the Russian government is behind Babchenko’s murder.

“It is clear that one of the lines of inquiry is the actions of Russian special services, aimed at eliminating those getting in the way of poisoning people’s minds with the truth about what actually takes place in Russia and Ukraine,” a Ukrainian member of parliament, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on his Facebook page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

“Today in Kiev on the doorstep of the apartment where he lived, famous Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a consistent opponent of the Putin regime and a friend of Ukraine, was shot,” Gerashchenko wrote. “The house ran out of bread. Arkady went to the store. The killer was waiting in the stairwell. When Arkady opened the door of the apartment, the despicable killer shot a few shots in the back of Arkady Babchenko. Arkady’s heart stopped in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.”

The term “special services” was used in the Soviet era to refer to that country’s multiple intelligence and secret police agencies, which were involved in “decades of working undercover, gathering information, spying and battling other spies, liquidating state enemies (both real and imagined),” according to the site Russia Beyond. Today, the term refers to Russian security services such as the Federal Security Service, or FSB, and the military intelligence service the GRU — both agencies that have been identified as carrying out cyber-attacks against the 2016 United States presidential election.

Babchenko served as a soldier in two of Russia’s bloodiest conflicts in the Vladimir Putin era, the first war in Chechnya from 1994 to 1996, and the second Chechen war which dragged on from 1999 to 2006.

“Babchenko soon grew critical of the Russian government and participated in opposition movements,” according to the state-run international Russian news network RT.

Arkady Babchenko's criticism of Russia's ole in the Syrian war is what led to his exile, he said.

But it was a Facebook post that Arkady wrote on December 25, 2016, that led him to flee from Russia fearing for his safety, he said in an article for The Guardian newspaper in February of 2017. In that Facebook post, Babchenko commented on the crash of a Russian military plane on its way to Syria, carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, a military choir. He wrote that he coild not feel empathy for the “80 full-time employees of the ministry of defense” who died in the crash, due to the Russian military’s bombing campaign in Syria that, he said, killed “dozens of children.”

“I can tell you what political harassment feels like in Putin’s Russia,” Babchenko wrote in the Guardian article. “Like many dissidents I am used to abuse, but a recent campaign against me was so personal, so scary, that I was forced to flee.”

Babchenko’s slaying is the second murder of a Russian anti-Putin journalist in Kiev in less than two years. In July of 2016, journalist Pavel Sheremet, a reporter with the independent Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, was slain in a car bomb attack in July of 2016.