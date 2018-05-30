Kelly Clarkson Goes From Makeup Free To Glamorous In New Instagram Vid

The singer wants fans to see how much effort goes into getting dolled up for a big event like the season finale of ‘The Voice.’

Kelly Clarkson may have looked super glamorous on the season finale of The Voice (which was won by Brynn Cartelli from Team Kelly), but a new video the singer put up on Instagram today shows how many people, and how long it takes, to achieve such perfection.

The 36-year-old’s dramatic transformation from makeup-free girl next door to dazzling diva on May 22 was all captured in a time-lapse video.

“Me & my glam squad decided to show people the before/after so every little girl out there knows that no one really looks like this without a great team and #magic,” said Clarkson in her Instagram caption.

Set to Voice winner Cartelli’s “Walk My Way,” the video shows the various members of the “Miss Independent” singer’s team hard at work as she takes care of business on her smartphone. It took more than four professionals to create Clarkson’s glam look.

Makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet started working on Clarkson’s clean and bare face. She spent the majority of her time focusing on the hitmaker’s eye-area. Elias-Foeillet darkened her eyebrows, applied reddish-brown eyeshadow and added dark black eyeliner and mascara to really make her peepers pop. Clarkson wore a light red shade on her lips.

Meanwhile, hairstylist Robert Ramos used various tools, including a blow-dryer, to create her sleek yet teased brushed-back ‘do. He worked section by section, with an assistant, to manage her mane. In a recent Instagram post, the hairstylist said he used his own Robert Ramos Products on Clarkson.

Although we can’t see her in the video, T’sha was the nail artist for the winning Voice coach. She previewed two different sets of already-painted fake nails on Instagram: red and neutral with silver accents, and black and silver. Once Clarkson picked her favorite, T’sha was ready to apply the colorful tips directly to the singer’s own nails.

Voice finale nails in the works! A post shared by T’sha (@nailsbytsha) on May 22, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT

Also not pictured is fashion stylist Candice Lambert McAndrews who dressed the star in a sparkly red frock designed by Ashish that was cinched at the waist with an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet belt. Tom Ford shoes completed the fierce ensemble.

Watch the video featuring Clarkson’s transformation below.

This was Clarkson’s first season as a coach on NBC’s The Voice. As luck would have it, her team member, 15-year-old Cartelli, was crowned winner of the hit singing competition’s 14th Season.

Clarkson has had a very busy spring. In addition to her work on The Voice and promoting her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life (which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart), she did a fantastic job as host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

She will return as a Voice coach this fall.