Roseanne Barr Reportedly Planning To Expose Her Former Co-Stars After They Bash Her Online

Roseanne Barr is said to be very angry following the cancellation of her television show. The actress caused a huge controversy online this week when she wrote a series of racist comments on her Twitter account. The tweets led to Barr’s show being cancelled, and her co-stars speaking out to condemn her.

According to a May 29 report by Radar Online, Roseanne Barr feels extremely betrayed by her co-stars, most of whom she has known for decades. Sources are revealing to the outlet that the actress is telling those close to her that her castmates, including Sara Gilbert, had told her they would “weather the storm together,” but quickly turned on her after the cancellation news.

Roseanne is now allegedly planning to expose her co-stars by releasing emails in which her co-stars said they would support her. As many fans know, the show was cancelled by ABC despite high ratings after Barr’s Twitter controversy, which you can read about in this article by the Inquisitr. Once the news that the show was axed was confirmed, many of the show’s stars took to social media to reveal their opinion and reaction to the shocking news.

Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne Barr’s on-screen daughter Darlene Conner on the show, revealed that the situation is very “sad” for the entire cast, and made it clear that Barr’s opinions don’t reflect those of the rest of the cast.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” Gilbert said in a statement via Twitter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emma Kenney, who portrayed the character of Harris on the Roseanne revival revealed that she had called her manager to quit the show after Barr’s tweet, but instead was told that the series had been cancelled.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @ iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever,” Kenney tweeted.

Roseanne was set to return to ABC for Season 11 this fall following a very highly rated Season 10 revival. Instead, the cast will be going their separate ways.