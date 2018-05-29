Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Sibling Bonding Moment Between Daughter Luna And Newborn Son, Miles

One of the reasons why so many fans adore Chrissy Teigen is because of her presence on her social media accounts. While the model is incredibly outspoken on Twitter, often trolling President Trump and her husband John Legend, Teigen is known for being a bit sweeter on Instagram, sharing many photos of her growing family.

Last night, the 32-year-old shared a picture perfect moment between her toddler, Luna, and her newborn son, Miles Theodore. In the image, Miles is sleeping on a fluffy yellow blanket in his bassinet as his sister Luna hovers over him. Luna can be seen holding the newborn’s pacifier in her hand as she appears to be helping him put it back into his mouth.

It appears as though Luna has a big smile on her face and her adorable, curly hair is very present in the image. Even though her baby brother is just over a week old, Luna seems like a seasoned pro when it comes to being a helpful big sister.

It comes as no surprise that Teigen’s 17 million plus followers went crazy over the sweet moment, giving it over 2 million likes and 9,800 plus comments. Many fans congratulated Teigen on the newest addition to her family while the overwhelming majority commented on the adorable sibling bonding moment.

❤️ / ????: @bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 28, 2018 at 9:10pm PDT

“Congrats to your beautiful family! It’s so obviously filled with love and joy. Your children are adorable, many blessings!”

“She’s going to be a great big sister, so happy for you and hubby,” another one of Teigen’s followers wrote.

And if that image alone wasn’t enough to overload your heart with joy, Chrissy posted yet another sweet solo picture of her daughter Luna shortly after the memorable siblings picture.

In the snapshot that was just posted on her account just a few hours ago, Luna can be seen in a little pink, ruffled swimsuit as she looks into the camera with a small grin across her face. Teigen left the image caption-less and let the picture speak for itself.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 29, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Like her other post, this gained the attention of many of Chrissy’s fans with over 504,000 likes as well as 1,300 plus comments. Most followers were quick to comment on how cute the toddler is while a few other fans asked where baby Miles was.

“Hello pretty Luna, where is your little brother and mommy. Love the four of you.”

“She is so pretty can I have her and keep her? she is too cute,” another wrote.

Hopefully fans will be treated to more Luna and Miles pictures in the near future.